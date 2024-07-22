Princess Charlene of Monaco has wild fashion moment in animal print top and white skinny jeans

Princess Charlene of Monaco took a ride on the sartorial wild side on Saturday, slipping into an animal print asymmetrical blouse to see off the start of the Tour de France Stage 21 alongside her husband, Prince Albert.

The South African-born royal looked sublime in her simple, yet striking outfit, which consisted of a draped zebra-print chiffon blouse from Elie Saab and fitted white skinny jeans.

Princess Charlene, 46, elevated her glamorous ensemble with 'Ascent 100' black leather pumps from royally-loved brand, Gianvito Rossi, and opted for an ultra-chic pair of 'Casino' sunglasses from Louis Vuitton.

© Palais Princier Princess Charlene looked radiant in her white jeans and animal print top

Switching up her ever-changing hair once again, the mother-of-two sported a glossy, floppy pixie cut with soft face-framing bangs.

Princess Charlene exudes wild glamour in skinny jeans and animal-print top

The Princess swept her creamy blonde locks behind her ears, showing off her glowy beauty look which consisted of a rosy blush, golden bronzer and cherry-hued lip tint.

© Palais Princier Princess Charlene sported a new hairstyle for the event

Prior to marrying Prince Albert in Monaco, Charlene (née Wittstock) was an Olympic swimmer in her native South Africa, so no doubt has a far more grounded appreciation for the gruelling demands the Tour de France puts on the cyclists participating.

The royal was beaming as she cheered on the participants, while her husband Prince Albert joined winner Tadej Pogacar on the podium as he sealed a sensational Tour de France-Giro d'Italia double by winning the stage 21 time trial into Nice.

Speaking on whether her and Prince Albert's nine-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, would follow in her Olympic footsteps, Princess Charlene recently shared her thoughts in an interview with Monaco-Matin. "I don’t want to push them into training intensely for a sport. The Prince and I were Olympic athletes," she said.

"It’s a choice that’s very demanding and needs constant work, which speaking from experience, can have an impact on your childhood."

© Getty Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques are already following in their mother's sporty footsteps

The children are already following in her athletic footsteps, however.

"The first thing that felt essential for my husband and I was to teach them how to swim so they wouldn’t be scared of swimming.

"These days, they’re very confident in the water and Prince Albert is often with them taking part in aquatic activities, for example over the summer," she said.