Princess Charlene looks so chic in rarely-worn skinny jeans to debut platinum blonde hair

Princess Charlene of Monaco epitomised effortless elegance as she joined her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco at the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament in collaboration with the Monaco Rugby Federation and the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

The Monegasque royal looked divine as she stepped into the Louis II Stadium in Monaco wearing a 'Skye' pinstripe cotton-linen jacket from Polo Ralph Lauren, teamed with cropped skinny jeans in a deep blue denim.

Princess Charlene, 46, made a rare departure from her usual, billowing gowns and tailored suit trousers to rock skinny jeans, pairing her cool and casual look with an Hers belt and 'Homeraso' pointed-toe pumps from royally-loved brand, Manolo Blahnik.

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco was a vision in a Polo Ralph Lauren pinstripe blazer

e3"Is she wearing JEANS?" penned a royal style watcher on Instagram page @royalfashionpolice. "She looks fabulous and I love this look on her."

A second fan added: "Charlene looks very chic, sporty and elegant. I like that she chose the tight pants," while a third wrote: "She looks phenomenal every time."

© Getty Princess Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament

Princess Charlene's experimental fashion has seen her climb high in the royal style stakes. From glittering, full-length gowns to regal capes and ruby-hued suit dresses paired with marvellous millinery, the South African born royal has made a major name for herself in royal fashion.

© Getty Princess Charlene looked effortlessly chic in a Ralph Lauren blazer

While her style has remained a constant talking point amongst royal fans, Princess Charlene's ever-changing hair draws equal attention - and her look on Sunday was no exception.

© Getty Princess Charlene looked beautiful with a blonde pixie cut

On her last outing just last week, the mother-of-two wore her signature pixie cut swept to the side. Her hair was a buttery, creamy blonde with ashy highlights.

On Sunday, Princess Charlene appeared to return to her striking platinum blonde, rocking blonde curls several shades lighter than her last look. The royal looked divine, channelling movie star energy as she slipped on a pair of Louis Vuitton 'Casino' sunglasses in black.

Prince Albert's wife didn't let her impeccable style get in the way of supporting the young players on the day.

The royal got amongst the action in the Rugby for All and Rugby for Tots activities, which saw her playing with children as young as two, acquainting them with their first steps on the oval.