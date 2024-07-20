Princess Charlene epitomises Hollywood glamour in strapless gown and diamond earrings

Princess Charlene dazzled royal fans in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton as she stepped out with her husband Prince Albert II to attend the 75th Monaco Red Cross Ball on Friday.

The royal looked like a real-life movie star in a bespoke Louis Vuitton white gown with a form-fitting silhouette, a bardot neckline, and a gold waist belt.

© Pascal Le Segretain Princess Charlene wore a floor-length Louis Vuitton dress for the occasion

Accessorised to perfection as always, the 46-year-old held a Louis Vuitton Bijou clutch bag with gold hardware and a leopard print design, paired with Graff yellow diamond drop earrings.

Princess Charlene wore her cropped blonde hair in Hollywood waves, while her makeup looked flawless as she opted for a pair of fluttering false lashes, a rosy blush, and a bright red lip.

The Monagasque royal joined her husband Prince Albert II, 66, for the occasion, who coordinated with his wife in a white shirt, a cream suit jacket, black trousers, and a bright red tie.

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2024

It's not the first time that Princess Charlene has been spotted in Louis Vuitton. In May, the royal looked beyond chic for the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix wearing a cobalt-blue jumpsuit from the designer label, in an ensemble worth over £10,000.

The fitted number featured a double-breasted blazer and pleated cigarette trousers that perfectly elongated her legs when paired with her black slingback pumps from the French fashion house.

© Marc Piasecki Prince Albert and Princess Charlene coordinated in red for the F1 Gala Dinner in May

Days before the Grand Prix, Princess Charlene attended the F1 Gala Dinner in another Louis Vuitton piece, this time a bright red dress with a unique sparkly silver neckline.

© Getty Prince's Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco arrive to attend the exibition La flamme Olympique au fil des temps

Princess Charlene's style choices have been going from strength to strength. On Thursday, the Zimbabwean-born royal chanelled 80s fashion in an Elie Saab V-neck jumpsuit as she stepped out to open the La Flamme Olympique Au Fil Des Temps exhibition at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco.

The figure-hugging one-piece featured a V-neckline, a dramatic flared leg, and a gold buckle adornment. The mother-of-two teamed the designer number with a pair of gold strappy heels, while Prince Albert kept it more low-key in a pair of pastel blue trousers and a navy suit jacket.