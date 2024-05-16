Princess Charlene of Monaco channels Barbie in waist-cinching gingham suit

Princess Charlene of Monaco had one of her most superb sartorial moments on the steps of the Élysée Palace in Paris on Wednesday.

Proving her penchant for tailoring, the Monégasque royal looked smart and sophisticated wearing a striking pastel pink trouser suit. She stepped out in support of her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, who was honoured with Commander of Agricultural Merit by President Emmanual Macron.

Princess Charlene couldn't have looked more radiant as she rocked a fitted, waist-cinching blazer and wide-leg trousers rendered from a bushed pink gingham. The double-breasted blazer accentuated her feminine silhouette, while her oversized trousers added a modern feel to her refined aesthetic.

© Eric Mathon / @palaisprincierdemonaco Prince Albert II was presented the badges of Commander of Agricultural Merit by the President of the French Republic, M. Emmanuel Macron.

The South African-born royal added a crisp white shirt beneath her playful suit, looking like a royal Barbie in the kitsch ensemble. The royal swept her signature blonde pixie cut into a chic side parting, adding a glowy makeup combo of a dewy foundation, warm rosy blush and hydrating lip gloss.

"Princess Charlene is gorgeous in this outfit," penned a royal fan in the comments of the official Palais Princier de Monaco Instagram post. "Beautiful Princess Charlene! This suit fits her perfectly."

© Eric Mathon / @palaisprincierdemonaco Princess Charlene shone in her pink gingham suit

The Prince and Princess also celebrated the milestone occasion with their twin children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, nine, who looked equally smart as she joined their parents on the steps of the iconic French building.

Princess Charlene's mini-me, Gabriella, looked angelic in a snow-white coat layered over a tulle dress. The young royal wore tan-coloured ballet flats and wore her caramel-hued hair in a neat ballerina bun.

Royals in gingham

Princess Charlene may be the queen of rocking bold style choices, but she's not the first to bring gingham into the royal spotlight.

© Getty Sophie styled the Suzannah London dress with a white bag

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, memorably wore a playful pink dress to King Charles' garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2023.

© Getty Princess Kate rocked gingha to visit the mentoring programme of the XLP project London Wall

The Princess of Wales delighted in cherry red checks in 2012.

© Getty The Princess of Wales visiting Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Ten years later, she struck sartorial gold with a gingham pencil dress to visit Harvard University in 2022.