Princess Charlene exudes elegance in regal white coat and sky-high heels

Of course we could rely on Princess Charlene of Monaco to serve up a stunning sartorial concoction for the first official week of spring.

Earlier this week, Princess Charlene and her husband, Prince Albert II of Monaco, visited Haut-Rhin in Alsace to honour the 700th anniversary of the marriage of Jeanne de Ferrette to Albert II of Habsburg.

Dressing to perfection, the South African native looked sublime as she donned a crisp, double-breasted wool coat in a brilliant white hue. Fitted at the waist and flared at the hip, Princess Charlene's silhouette-enhancing outerwear couldn't have been a more flattering choice.

© Manu Vitali / Palais Princer de Monaco Princess Charlene looked wonderful in a fitted white coat

The former Olympic swimmer layered her immaculate coat over a wool roll-neck jumper, adding knee-high suede boots to complete her regal aesthetic.

Princess Charlene's honeyed pixie cut was swept into a side parting, highlighting her radiant beauty glow which consisted of a rosy blush, espresso-hued eyeshadow and a delicate feline flick of eyeliner.

© Manu Vitali / Palais Princier de Monaco Princess Charlene and Prince Albert honoured the 700th anniversary of the marriage of Jeanne de Ferrette to Albert II of Habsburg

White has long been a colour that the mother-of-two favours in her Princely wardrobe. From glittering white ball gowns to her crisp winter white coats, Princess Charlene is rarely afraid to step out in monochromatic blanc.

For formal occasions, white has connotations of purity, simplicity and blankness, which is why it is such a popular palette for royal weddings.

© Getty Princess Charlene often chooses to wear an all-white outfit

HELLO! formerly spoke to colour expert Gabriella Winters of Chromology, who added: Culturally speaking white is a symbol of purity, cleanliness, immaculacy and perfection, which is why it's the natural colour choice for bridal dresses, doctors' coats and seafarers."

© Getty In 2023, the Princess looked divine in an ivory embellished gown at the Monaco Red Cross Ball

Aside from being a traditionally popular colour for royals, Princess Charlene actually has 'privilège du blanc', a Catholic custom whereby certain designated queens, queen consorts and princesses are permitted to wear a white dress and veil during audiences with the Pope - everyone else has to wear black.

In strictly sartorial terms, white will forever be a timeless colour. It is endlessly versatile, perfect for layering or wearing on its own.

© Getty White is symbol of purity and neutrality, and is popular amongst royals

It's also a notoriously difficult colour to keep clean, so wearing - and keeping - a monochromatic white outfit looking immaculate exudes the utmost elegance and sophistication when executed well.