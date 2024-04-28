Princess Charlene's lookalike daughter Princess Gabriella is her double in candy pink leather jacket

Princess Charlene of Monaco's unmistakable elegance seems to be rubbing off on her daughter, Princess Gabriella, who matched her mother's sartorial prowess at the 2024 Monaco E-Prix at Circuit de Monaco on Saturday.

Princess Charlene, 46, was a timeless beauty wearing a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton ensemble. The South African-born royal stunned in the designer's 'Wetsuit Pull Tailored Jacket', black cargo pants and the 'Heartbreaker’ black leather pumps.

The wife of Prince Albert swept her platinum blonde pixie cut into a sweeping side parting, adding a soft smokey eye, fluttery faux corner lashes, a peachy-toned blush and deep pink lipstick to complete her ageless beauty glow.

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco wore head-to-toe Louis Vuitton

All eyes appeared to be on the Monegasque royal's mini-me, however. Princess Gabriella, nine, looked so chic in white jeans, ballet pink suede loafers and a striking candy pink leather jacket.

Looking the image of her mother, the honey-blonde haired royal wore her tumbling locks in a plaited crown woven across her hair, letting her block fringe frame her delicate features.

© Getty HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco attends the 2024 Monaco E-Prix at Circuit de Monaco

Her twin brother, Prince Jacques, looked equally smart in black jeans, grey suede loafers and an edgy black leather jacket.

© Getty Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques looked so stylish in leather jackets

The family's outing comes just one day after the Princely family stepped out as a four at the new Monaco World in Miniatur Wunderland in Hamburg.

The twins looked charming in smart, yet cosy outfits to brave the spring chill. Princess Gabriella was seen looking at the miniature version of Monaco in a cream knitted jumper dress with white tights, a brown duffle coat, and matching riding boots.

© Getty Prince Albert and Princess Charlene rarely head out with their children

Meanwhile, her brother channelled his reliably smartly dressed father in a pair of stone-hued suit trousers, black leather moccasins, and a matching jacket.

As Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques get older, more and more the twins are seen joining their parents on royal engagements and at exciting events.

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco and Frederik Braun attend The Opening of The Monaco Model Building Section at Miniatur Wunderland

Discussing her children in 2023, Princess Charlene told Monaco Matin that her daughter was far more outgoing and "quite spontaneous," while her brother has a more timid nature. "Jacques is more reserved but very observant," said the former Olympic swimmer.

© Getty The twins Jacques and Gabriella look just like their mother

"I believe it's the prerogative of boys at this age, where girls are, perhaps, more expressive. They are complementary in a sense and gradually tame their environment. They are still young and developing day by day."