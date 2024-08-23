Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall unrecognisable in knee-high boots for secret date with Mike
Zara Phillips and her partner Mike Tindall in 2005© Getty

Zara Tindall was unrecognisable in knee-high boots in unearthed photo

Princess Anne's daughter met rugby star Mike Tindall in 2003

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Royal followers ensure they look out for Zara Tindall at events such as Royal Ascot and Cheltenham Festival as she has built quite a stylish reputation.

However, long before her fascinator-wearing days Princess Anne's daughter, now 43, wore pieces you may not expect from a royal, but that were bang on trend for the early 2000s.

Zara and Mike pose in denim© Getty
Zara and Mike were seen at the celebrity screening for Meet The Fockers at the Covent Garden Hotel

Take 24 January 2005 for example. King Charles' niece headed out with her then-boyfriend Mike Tindall for a low-key date night to a screening of Meet The Fockers at the Covent Garden Hotel.

Zara and Mike talking© Getty
Zara and Mike enjoyed a date night in London

The 23-year-old royal was seen sporting a dark wash denim midi skirt in a low-rise fit with a black V-neck top.

Her casual ensemble was styled with a pair of knee-high black boots and she incorporated the choker trend that took the noughties by storm, rocking a pearl-adorned style.

Zara tindall in denim skirt and pearl choker© Getty
Zara wore a pearl choker

The bronzed beauty wore her blonde hair straight with a side part and her no-makeup makeup look featured a touch of frosty eyeshadow and waterline eyeliner.

Zara tindall in a low-rise denim skirt with mike© Getty
Zara rocked a low-rise denim skirt

Her rugby star boyfriend, now 45, wore bootcut jeans and a black shirt with a bandage on one hand - presumably from a sporting injury.

Zara and Mike pda at The Rundle Cup Polo Day in 2005© Getty
Zara and Mike attended The Rundle Cup Polo Day in 2005

The loved-up pair continued to pack on the PDA at public events that year. In the summer the parents of three put on a sweet display at the Rundle Cup Polo Day at Tidworth Polo Club where Zara rocked white flared jeans and an apt polo top.

Zara and Mike smiling at eachother in 2005© Getty
Zara and Mike packed on the PDA at the Cheltenham Festival Race Meeting in 2005

The pro equestrian and her rugby star beau were also seen looking close on day one of the Cheltenham Festival Race Meeting.

Zara and Mike's love story

Zara hugging mike© TIM IRELAND
Zara and Mike after the announcement of their engagement at their home in Gloucestershire

The happy couple met in 2003 in Australia while Zara was on a gap year and Mike was playing rugby for England.

GLOUCESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 21: Ring detail as Zara Phillips and her fiance Mike Tindall pose at their Gloucestershire home, after they announced their engagement on December 21, 2010 in Gloucester, United Kingdom. The Queen's granddaughter said she was left "shocked" but "very happy" when her long-term boyfriend and England rugby player proposed.
Zara's engagement ring

They dated for seven years until Mike popped the question at the royal Olympian's home in Cheltenham.

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall smiling and linking arms on their wedding day© Shutterstock
The couple got married in Scotland in 2011

The pair tied the knot a year later at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh where the bride wore an ivory gown designed by Stewart Parvin, the queen’s personal couturier, and an heirloom diamond tiara.

Lucas, Mia and Lena at 2022 Festival Of British Eventing© Getty
The Tindalls share Mia, Lena and Lucas

DISCOVER: Zara Tindall surprises in plunging dress with very new boyfriend Mike Tindall

Zara and Mike have gone on to have three children - Mia, 10, Lena, six, and Lucas, three, - and continue to reside in the Cotswolds as a family of five.

