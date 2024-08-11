Zara and Mike Tindall enjoy outing with daughters and rarely-seen son Lucas

Zara Tindall and her family had fun at the Hartpury International Horse Trials on Sunday, as former rugby player Mike Tindall and the couple's children visited the royal equestrian at the event.

Mike was joined by daughters Mia, ten, and Lena, six, as well as young son Lucas, three, who is growing up so fast!

An onlooker told HELLO! that Zara was joined by her husband and children during a break in the trials, saying: "Mike and the kids turned up for lunch, they strolled down the middle of the stalls and looked at things for sale.

"It was all very normal and no one bats an eyelid, they're part of the community."

Photos from the event show Zara carrying her son as she walked alongside Lena, as well as Mike holding hands with Mia.

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Zara dotes on her son

After their meal, the mum-of-three had to tear herself away from her family to get back to the competition, in which she competed in three events, coming fourth in the British championship and taking home £800.

Her family sensibly left before her success, however, so they could avoid being in the sun for too long.

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Mia and Mike Tindall enjoyed the sunshine on Sunday

Who are Zara and Mike Tindall's children?

Mia Grace Tindall, ten, arrived in the world on 17 January 2014 at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, weighing 7lbs 12oz. At the time, proud dad Mike posted on X, then Twitter: "Thanks so much for all your kind messages. Definitely the best day of my life today, so happy! The girls are both doing great!"

Zara and Mike later introduced gorgeous Mia to the world in HELLO!, telling ITV's News at 10: "We did it because people wanted it. We had control over it."

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce The royal mum with her two youngest children

Zara and Mike welcomed Lena Elizabeth Tindall, six, on 18 June 2018 at the Stroud Maternity Unit of Gloucestershire Royal hospital, weighing a healthy 9lbs 3oz.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike's parents, Mr Philip and Mrs Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news. The baby's name will be confirmed in due course."

© Max Mumby/Indigo Lucas was born in 2021

Zara and Mike welcomed their third child, Lucas, in March 2021. At the time, a spokeswoman for the couple confirmed: "Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall."

The baby was born at the couple's home in Gatcombe Park on Sunday 21 March, weighing 8lbs 4oz. Mike also announced the news on the podcast he co-hosts, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, revealing that his son was born on the bathroom floor of the family's Gatcombe Park house!

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Zara competing on Sunday

A royally happy marriage

In an interview with The Times, Mike revealed the secret to their happy marriage, saying: "She's always been my best friend. That doesn't change."

"It's always been good for us being two professional sportspeople. It's a bit clichéd but you understand each other, what your motivations are. I think that's why we gel."

