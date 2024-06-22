Zara Tindall makes surprise appearance in sequinned jacket with daughter's accessory at Taylor Swift concert

Royal fans who attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour were in good company on Friday night as Prince William and Zara Tindall made a surprise appearance with their children.

Princess Anne's daughter, 43, was seen looking every bit the doting Swiftie with her husband Mike Tindall, 45, wearing a gold sequinned jacket.

The royal also wore denim shorts and a pair of cowboy ankle boots, channeling country aesthetic of Taylor's Fearless album perfectly. Her sandy blonde locks were tied in a low ponytail and Zara was seen carrying a Taylor Swift tote bag, having worn her daughter's Country Road glitter crossbody bag earlier in the night.

© Gareth Cattermole/TAS24 Taylor Swift played her first London show

Meanwhile, Zara's rugby star husband was in his Lover era in a pair of pink shorts, a pink shirt, and a white graphic tee. The pair's two daughters Mia, ten, and Lena, five, were also spotted dancing the night away at Wembley Stadium for Tay Tay's first London show.

Also on the unexpected outing was the Prince of Wales who boogied to 'Shake It Off' with his nine-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte.

The royals were not the only familiar faces in the 88,000-person-strong crowd. Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan busted her best moves with Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness and model Cara Delevigne, while Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field Williams brought along their 11-year-old daughter Teddy.

© Instagram Cara was pictured enjoying Taylor's first night in Wembley alongside Nicola Coughlan and Jon Van Ness

Grown Ups star Salma Hayek also flew in for the occasion, and the 'Cruel Summer' singer's NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce was also seen alongside his athlete brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie.

© Instagram Jonathan also caught up with Salma Hayek at the concert!

Zara Tindall has made plenty of time for live music this summer. The former Olympian was seen with her husband at the P!nk concert at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London.

© Instagram Zara and Mike Tindall partied the night away at a P!nk concert

The dad-of-three shared a photo of the crowds on the standing area waiting for the singer to arrive on stage, revealing he and Zara enjoyed hospitality with The Green Room, which offer "some of the best seats in the house with unrivalled views".

© Getty Prince William on day two of Royal Ascot

It has been a busy week for both Prince William and Zara as the royal cousins have enjoyed the week of horse racing at Royal Ascot.

© Getty Mike and Zara made a stylish appearance on Ladies Day

Zara's best look of the week has to be her stunning powder blue Cinderella dress from Rebecca Vallance that was styled with a pompom-adorned hat from Sarah Cant, heels from Dune, and a clutch from Tusting.