Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall makes surprise appearance in sequinned jacket with daughter's accessory at Taylor Swift concert
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Zara Tindall makes surprise appearance in sequinned jacket with daughter's accessory at Taylor Swift concert

Princess Anne's daughter partied with husband Mike and cousin Prince William

Zara Tindall and her family split with Taylor Swift© Getty
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Royal fans who attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour were in good company on Friday night as Prince William and Zara Tindall made a surprise appearance with their children.

Princess Anne's daughter, 43, was seen looking every bit the doting Swiftie with her husband Mike Tindall, 45, wearing a gold sequinned jacket.

View post on Instagram
 

The royal also wore denim shorts and a pair of cowboy ankle boots, channeling country aesthetic of Taylor's Fearless album perfectly. Her sandy blonde locks were tied in a low ponytail and Zara was seen carrying a Taylor Swift tote bag, having worn her daughter's Country Road glitter crossbody bag earlier in the night.

Taylor Swift performs at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )© Gareth Cattermole/TAS24
Taylor Swift played her first London show

Meanwhile, Zara's rugby star husband was in his Lover era in a pair of pink shorts, a pink shirt, and a white graphic tee. The pair's two daughters Mia, ten, and Lena, five, were also spotted dancing the night away at Wembley Stadium for Tay Tay's first London show.

@windsxrs

The Prince of Wales and Zara Tindall was seen dancing to "Shake It Off" by Taylor Swift last night at Wembley Stadium. 🎥 kkinldn- TikTok | | #royalfamily #royals #princeofwales #princewilliam #windsxrs #taylorswift #theerastour #erastour #theprinceofwales #taylorswifttheerastour #zaratindall

♬ original sound - 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐲

Also on the unexpected outing was the Prince of Wales who boogied to 'Shake It Off' with his nine-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte.

The royals were not the only familiar faces in the 88,000-person-strong crowd. Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan busted her best moves with Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness and model Cara Delevigne, while Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field Williams brought along their 11-year-old daughter Teddy.

Cara was pictured enjoying Taylor's first night in Wembley alongside Nicola Coughlan and Jon Van Ness© Instagram
Cara was pictured enjoying Taylor's first night in Wembley alongside Nicola Coughlan and Jon Van Ness

Grown Ups star Salma Hayek also flew in for the occasion, and the 'Cruel Summer' singer's NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce was also seen alongside his athlete brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie.

A photo of Jonathon Van Ness and Salma Hayek© Instagram
Jonathan also caught up with Salma Hayek at the concert!

Zara Tindall has made plenty of time for live music this summer. The former Olympian was seen with her husband at the P!nk concert at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London.

Zara and Mike Tindall selfie© Instagram
Zara and Mike Tindall partied the night away at a P!nk concert

The dad-of-three shared a photo of the crowds on the standing area waiting for the singer to arrive on stage, revealing he and Zara enjoyed hospitality with The Green Room, which offer "some of the best seats in the house with unrivalled views". 

Prince William and Peter Wood, the Earl of Halifax© Getty
Prince William on day two of Royal Ascot

It has been a busy week for both Prince William and Zara as the royal cousins have enjoyed the week of horse racing at Royal Ascot.

Mike and Zara Tindall on Ladies Day© Getty
Mike and Zara made a stylish appearance on Ladies Day

DISCOVER: Royal looks of love: From Princess Kate and Prince William to Mike and Zara Tindall 

Zara's best look of the week has to be her stunning powder blue Cinderella dress from Rebecca Vallance that was styled with a pompom-adorned hat from Sarah Cant, heels from Dune, and a clutch from Tusting.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more