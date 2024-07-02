Zara Tindall's unrecognisable noughties cowgirl chic was fit for the Eras Tour

Zara Tindall stirred up a storm when she made a surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in June alongside her husband Mike Tindall and cousin Prince William.
However, it appears Princess Anne's daughter, 43, was getting into the 'Fearless' era way before her recent outing to Wembley Stadium.
In unearthed photos from 2006, the royal was unrecognisable as she donned a cowboy hat and an oversized country western belt to The Rundle Cup Day at Tidworth Polo Club. Zara was seen alongside Prince William's then-girlfriend Kate Middleton, now the Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry's then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.
She rocked the Stetson with a pair of white shorts, as well as flip flips and a longline striped shirt to create an eclectic aesthetic. The mother-of-three, who was later seen on horseback, also wore a pair of sunglasses.
The Olympic equestrian's cowgirl chic would not have been out of place amongst a sea of Swifties at the Eras Tour where Taylor Swift's adoring fans often rock clothing items nodding to the 'Cruel Summer' singer's country music roots.
Zara's Eras Tour look
To dance the night away in a VIP box, Zara created a look inspired by Taylor's 2008 album 'Fearless' but gave it a modern spin. The royal rocked a gold sequinned jacket, white cowboy ankle boots, and a pair of light-wash denim cut-offs that wouldn't be out of place in Nashville.
Royal cowgirl chic
A full cowgirl-cowboy power couple moment was created by Zara and Mike in 2007 when the couple attended a western-themed charity ball in London.
While Zara rocked a Stetson and cowboy boots, Mike was next level in a white shirt and black blazer combo accessorised with a cowboy hat and bolo tie.
The King's niece wasn't the only royal to style out a cowboy hat before Taylor Swift and Beyonce made them mainstream.
The Princess of Wales was seen embracing full cowgirl core in 2012. Kate watched the Calgary Stampede Parade in Canada alongside her husband in a pair of flared jeans and a fitted white shirt, amplified with a bright white cowboy hat, brown leather boots, and a chunky buckled belt.
Prince William matched his wife's energy in a cowboy hat and boots with jeans and a plaid shirt.
