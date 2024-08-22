Zara Tindall's long-forgotten strapless gown is her best red carpet look ever

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall's forgotten strapless gown is her most surprising red carpet look - ever
Zara Phillips in purple dress© Getty

Princess Anne's daughter appeared at the 2010 Sport Industry Awards with Mike Tindall

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
It isn't every day that members of the royal family make an appearance on a red carpet. However, Zara Tindall made quite the impression in 2010 when she styled up a storm at the Sport Industry Awards alongside her then-boyfriend Mike Tindall.

 Princess Anne's daughter now 43, was spotted on the red carpet aged 28 in a deep purple strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and a full-length skirt.

Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips on red carpet© Getty
Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips attended the Sport Industry Awards in 2010

The garment also featured an applique adornment on the bodice and a cinched waistline. To accessorise the look, the King's niece wore a silver watch on her wrist and carried a shiny black clutch.

Zara on red carpet in purple gown with a sweetheart neckline© Getty
Zara wore a purple gown with a sweetheart neckline

Her bright blonde hair was styled poker straight with subtle curtain bangs and she rocked a grey-toned smokey eye and glossy natural lip.

Mike Tindall in black tie with zara© Getty
Mike Tindall wore black tie

Her rugby player beau wore classic black tie for the occasion as he walked the red carpet with the Princess Royal's daughter.

Zara's noughties red carpet wardrobe

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall on red carpet© Getty
Zara and Mike Tindall attended the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2007

The royal has been known to make the occasional red carpet appearance with some pre-dating the 2010 Sport Industry Awards. 

In 2007, the mother of three made an appearance alongside Mike at the Glamour Women at the Berkeley Square Gardens where she once again wore purple, opting for a halterneck dress that was teamed with buttermilk yellow satin peep-toe heels and a black clutch.

Prince William's cousin's choice of hair and makeup had her looking unrecognisable. She sported a warm blonde chin-grazing bob with a fringe. She also wore black kohl eyeliner the whole way around her eye.

Zara in purple and Mike Tindall on red carpet © Getty
Zara took her boyfriend Mike Tindall to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards in 2007

Zara proved plum was the colour of the year when she strutted her stuff on the red carpet at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards 2007 in a plunging mini dress with a sequinned waistband.

Zara tindall with a beehive hairdo© Getty
Zara wore a beehive hairdo

The pro equestrian switched up her hair game, opting for a blonde beehive showing off her statement hoop earrings.

Zara in a sequinned LBD© Gett7
Zara rocked a sequinned LBD

An all-black ensemble is a fail-safe red carpet look. Zara got the memo rocking a sequinned LBD to the 2010 BBC Sports Personality Of The Year Awards and a beaded black number in 2012.

Zara's modern red carpet looks

Zara posing for photo at Federer film screening© Getty
Zara looked beautiful in a Rebecca Vallance dress

In recent years Zara's red carpet looks are few and far between. However, she did look poised in June when she enjoyed a child-free evening at a special screening of Federer: Twelve Final Days at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. 

DISCOVER: Blonde Princess Anne looks so much like daughter Zara in incredible throwback photo

She dazzled in a black velvet Rebecca Vallance midi dress with gold leaf embellishments. The puffed sleeve number was teamed with a complementary gold clutch from Strathberry and black Aquazzura pumps.

