Zara Tindall's long-forgotten strapless gown is her best red carpet look ever

Zara's noughties red carpet wardrobe

© Getty Zara and Mike Tindall attended the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2007

The royal has been known to make the occasional red carpet appearance with some pre-dating the 2010 Sport Industry Awards.

In 2007, the mother of three made an appearance alongside Mike at the Glamour Women at the Berkeley Square Gardens where she once again wore purple, opting for a halterneck dress that was teamed with buttermilk yellow satin peep-toe heels and a black clutch.

Prince William's cousin's choice of hair and makeup had her looking unrecognisable. She sported a warm blonde chin-grazing bob with a fringe. She also wore black kohl eyeliner the whole way around her eye.

