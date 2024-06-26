Zara Tindall visits mother Princess Anne in chic denim shorts

Zara Tindall was spotted leaving Southmead Hospital on Tuesday having visited her mother Princess Anne.
Prince William's cousin, 42, was seen wearing a chic off-duty look as she checked in on her mother who was hospitalised earlier this week after sustaining minor injuries and a concussion after an incident at her home on the Gatcombe Park estate.
Zara opted for the 'Bridget' denim shirt from Ba&sh which came in a mid-wash blue and featured a fitted cut. The rolled-sleeve number was teamed with a pair of distressed denim cut-off shorts.
Mike Tindall's wife also wore the uber-trendy grey and white Adidas Gazelle trainers with a chunky sole and popped on a pair of sunglasses, the 'Belleville' style from Monc eyewear.
Rounding off the royal's daytime look was the 'Micro Lottie Bag in Ivory Pebble' from Aspinal of London which was worn across her body and she rocked a low ponytail.
Zara in double denim
Prince Harry's cousin was last seen wearing double denim in May when she attended the Fairfax and Favor Black Eye Gin reception at the Badminton Horse Trials alongside her husband Mike Tindall.
The mother-of-three wore the same Ba&sh shirt with a pair of black skinny jeans and the same Adidas trainers. Accessorising Zara's look were a pair of sunglasses by Australian designer Sito Shades.
Zara's race day style file
The former Olympic equestrian can always be relied upon to lead the way with the very best race day fashion and this year's Royal Ascot was no different.
The professional horserider started the week off strong with a butter yellow organza gown from Laura Green which had a mottled print, belted waist, and puffed sleeves. The sunny collared gown was teamed with a boater hat from Sarah Cant, a white clutch from Sauvereign, and blush suede pumps from Emmy London.
The following day, Zara opted for a floral Anna Mason gown with a high neckline. The look was teamed with the same Emmy London heels and a stunning blush pink Juliette Millinery percher.
For day three, the royal's look topped it all in the 'Michelle' dress from Rebecca Vallance. Her structured Cinderella blue dress featured a round embellished neckline, an A-line cut, and a belted waist.
DISCOVER: Zara Tindall’s genius hack for stopping heels sinking into grass will save your summer soirees
The puffed short sleeves added to the fairytale feel with the help of her silver stilettos from Dune and her bespoke Sarah Cant hat with a tulle pom pom attached.
