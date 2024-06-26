Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall is so chic in leg-extending denim shorts and viral trainers
Zara Tindall visits mother Princess Anne in chic denim shorts

Princess Anne's daughter was seen leaving Southmead Hospital

Zara Tindall walking in double denim© Getty
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Zara Tindall was spotted leaving Southmead Hospital on Tuesday having visited her mother Princess Anne.

Prince William's cousin, 42, was seen wearing a chic off-duty look as she checked in on her mother who was hospitalised earlier this week after sustaining minor injuries and a concussion after an incident at her home on the Gatcombe Park estate.

Zara Tindall walking in denim shorts and shirt© Getty
Zara Tindall visited her mother at Southmead Hospital

Zara opted for the 'Bridget' denim shirt from Ba&sh which came in a mid-wash blue and featured a fitted cut. The rolled-sleeve number was teamed with a pair of distressed denim cut-off shorts. 

Zara walking in double denim ensemble© Getty
Zara opted for a chic double denim ensemble

Mike Tindall's wife also wore the uber-trendy grey and white Adidas Gazelle trainers with a chunky sole and popped on a pair of sunglasses, the 'Belleville' style from Monc eyewear.

Zara tindall in denim shirt and sunglasses© Getty
Zara wore an Aspinal bag and sunglasses

Rounding off the royal's daytime look was the 'Micro Lottie Bag in Ivory Pebble' from Aspinal of London which was worn across her body and she rocked a low ponytail.

Zara in double denim

Mike and Zara Tindall attend the Fairfax and Favour, Black Eye Gin reception at Badminton Horse Trials© Shutterstock
Zara wore double denim in May

Prince Harry's cousin was last seen wearing double denim in May when she attended the Fairfax and Favor Black Eye Gin reception at the Badminton Horse Trials alongside her husband Mike Tindall.

Zara Tindall attends the Fairfax and Favour, Black Eye Gin reception at Badminton Horse Trials© Shutterstock
Zara Tindall attends the Fairfax and Favour, Black Eye Gin reception at Badminton Horse Trials

The mother-of-three wore the same Ba&sh shirt with a pair of black skinny jeans and the same Adidas trainers. Accessorising Zara's look were a pair of sunglasses by Australian designer Sito Shades. 

Zara's race day style file

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend day one of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2024 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)© Mark Cuthbert
Zara wore an unexpected butter yellow look

The former Olympic equestrian can always be relied upon to lead the way with the very best race day fashion and this year's Royal Ascot was no different.

Zara opted for a puff-sleeve dress from Laura Green© David Davies - PA Images
Zara's dress featured puff sleeves

The professional horserider started the week off strong with a butter yellow organza gown from Laura Green which had a mottled print, belted waist, and puffed sleeves. The sunny collared gown was teamed with a boater hat from Sarah Cant, a white clutch from Sauvereign, and blush suede pumps from Emmy London.

Zara Tindall wowed in pink florals© Mark Cuthbert
Zara Tindall wore florals on day two

The following day, Zara opted for a floral Anna Mason gown with a high neckline. The look was teamed with the same Emmy London heels and a stunning blush pink Juliette Millinery percher.

Rebecca Vallance's 'Michelle' dress typically has a braided waistband and daring cut-out backless design that Zara changed© Samir Hussein
Rebecca Vallance's 'Michelle' dress typically has a braided waistband and daring cut-out backless design that Zara changed

For day three, the royal's look topped it all in the 'Michelle' dress from Rebecca Vallance. Her structured Cinderella blue dress featured a round embellished neckline, an A-line cut, and a belted waist.

Zara was a royal beauty in her Cinderella-blue ensemble© Samir Hussein
Zara was a royal beauty in her Cinderella-blue ensemble

DISCOVER: Zara Tindall’s genius hack for stopping heels sinking into grass will save your summer soirees

The puffed short sleeves added to the fairytale feel with the help of her silver stilettos from Dune and her bespoke Sarah Cant hat with a tulle pom pom attached.

