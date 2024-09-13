Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hardworking Princess Anne thrills fans in stylish boots and silk scarf
Digital Cover royal-style© The Royal Family

Hardworking Princess Anne thrills fans in stylish boots and silk scarf

The Princess Royal looked to be the picture of health

Millie Jackson
Freelance Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Anne continues to earn her reputation as the royal family's most hardworking royal as she made a stylish appearance at the Sheep Dog Trials in the historic Scottish county of Lanarkshire. 

The Princess appeared in good spirits as she chatted with attendees© The Royal Family
A post, published by the Royal Family's Instagram page, showed several shots of the Princess Royal beaming as she interacted with farmers, dogs and visitors. 

The post was captioned: "The Princess Royal has met some hard-working pups at the ISDS International Sheep Dog Trials in Lanarkshire.  

"Founded in 1906, The Princess Royal is Patron of the International Sheep Dog Society, which today registers over 6000 Border Collie pups each year on behalf of its members. The society organises five main trials each year within the UK and Ireland." 

Princess Anne is a devoted animal lover like her mother© The Royal Family
Combining practicality with style, Princess Anne was dressed for a day out in the countryside, wearing the £379 Galway Ladies Country Boot in walnut leather, green tartan trousers and her Olympics-branded jacket. She accessorised the outfit with a multicoloured silk scarf. 

One royal fan commented: "The Princess Royal looks so much like her mother in the last picture. So happy to see her fit, out and about enjoying herself."  

The Princess was in Scotland for the event© The Royal Family
Another wrote: " Love to see the Princess Royal in top form again. That smile says it all. Here's to Princess Anne." 

The Princess has a long-documented love of Scotland, including her work as patron of the Scottish Rugby Union for almost 40 years.  

The Princess wore her signature sunglasses when the sun came out© The Royal Family
She once said in an interview: "My grandmother was a great influence on all of us, but I don't think any of us needed convincing to have a love of Scotland. 

"Scotland is such a beautiful country with such passionate people, who could fail to want to be a part of it?" 

The late Queen Mother was youngest daughter of the 14th Earl of Strathmore and from a Scottish family, who lived at Glamis Castle in Angus. She owned the Castle of Mey in Scotland from 1952 until 1996, and passed down a love of Scotland to her granddaughter. 

LISTEN: Inside Norway's glamorous royal wedding

