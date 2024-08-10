Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal Style Watch: from Princess Anne dripping in pearls to Duchess Sophie's Victoria Beckham gown
duchess sophie, princess anne, princess leonor, queen letizia, queen mary on blue gingham backdrop© Getty

Royal Style Watch: from Princess Anne dripping in pearls to Duchess Sophie's Victoria Beckham gown

Duchess Sophie and Princess Beatrice reigned supreme among the royal style set in August 2024

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
As we move into the next phase of summer, we look forward to another month of next-level royal style.

July brought us Wimbledon with its plentiful royal appearances including the comeback of the Princess of Wales who outshone all in a vibrant purple Safiyaa dress. 

August promises plenty more sporty appearances from Europe's royals as we enter the last week of the Paris Olympic Games. Beyond the velodrome and the swimming pools, we patiently await a slew of royal outings where sartorial prowess is put on full display. 

Who was on our Royal Style Watch this August? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes…

Princess Anne

The Princess Royal wore pearls

The Princess Royal, 73, was spotted in Edinburgh in aid of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo wearing a sleek wool coat and two tartan scarves - in August! She also donned pearl earrings and a wash of red lipstick.

Duchess Sophie

View post on Instagram
 

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59,  embarked upon a solo visit to La Galerie Dior in Paris looking splendid in a floaty floral Victoria Beckham midi dress teamed with heeled espadrilles by Penelope Chilvers which caught the attention of royal fans who deemed her footwear choice too casual for a meeting with Dior officials.

Queen Letizia

Letizia stunned in a Fuschia tie-dye set

Queen Letizia of Spain, 51, was a boho beauty when she stepped out with her daughters and mother-in-law Queen Sofia in Majorca. The royal rocked a tie-dye co-ord from Babbaki with a pair of sandals from The Trenza and a crochet crossbody bag by Josune González.

Princess Leonor

Princess Leonor wore white linen trousers

Princess Leonor, 18,  was the ultimate It-girl in Mallorca pairing on-trend linen trousers with a strapless floral top from Subdued. The young royal also styled it out in heeled espadrilles from Mint and Rose with a Sezane shoulder bag.

Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, embodied elegance in a chic $1,900 Ralph Lauren neutral co-ord teamed with a dazzling $16,000 Cartier necklace for her recent sit-down interview with CBS.

Queen Mary

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark attend the Tennis Men's Semifinal match

Queen Mary of Denmark, 52, exuded chic Parisian energy when she was seen with King Frederik at the Tennis Men's Semifinal tennis match on day seven of the Olympic Games. The Aussie-born royal stunned in a pale blue Bagutta shirt tucked into Rabens Soloner white trousers styled with Hermes sliders and a Chloe tan bag.

