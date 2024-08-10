Royal Style Watch: from Princess Anne dripping in pearls to Duchess Sophie's Victoria Beckham gown

As we move into the next phase of summer, we look forward to another month of next-level royal style.
July brought us Wimbledon with its plentiful royal appearances including the comeback of the Princess of Wales who outshone all in a vibrant purple Safiyaa dress.
August promises plenty more sporty appearances from Europe's royals as we enter the last week of the Paris Olympic Games. Beyond the velodrome and the swimming pools, we patiently await a slew of royal outings where sartorial prowess is put on full display.
Who was on our Royal Style Watch this August? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes…
Princess Anne
The Princess Royal, 73, was spotted in Edinburgh in aid of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo wearing a sleek wool coat and two tartan scarves - in August! She also donned pearl earrings and a wash of red lipstick.
Queen Letizia of Spain, 51, was a boho beauty when she stepped out with her daughters and mother-in-law Queen Sofia in Majorca. The royal rocked a tie-dye co-ord from Babbaki with a pair of sandals from The Trenza and a crochet crossbody bag by Josune González.
Princess Leonor
Princess Leonor, 18, was the ultimate It-girl in Mallorca pairing on-trend linen trousers with a strapless floral top from Subdued. The young royal also styled it out in heeled espadrilles from Mint and Rose with a Sezane shoulder bag.
Queen Mary of Denmark, 52, exuded chic Parisian energy when she was seen with King Frederik at the Tennis Men's Semifinal tennis match on day seven of the Olympic Games. The Aussie-born royal stunned in a pale blue Bagutta shirt tucked into Rabens Soloner white trousers styled with Hermes sliders and a Chloe tan bag.