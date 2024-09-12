Zara Tindall's wardrobe 'staple' she inherited from mother Princess Anne

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall's £450 wardrobe 'staple' she inherited from mother Princess Anne
Princess Anne and Zara Tindall riding in a carriage in smart hats© Getty

HELLO! attended the Burghley Horse Trials alongside Zara Tindall  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Zara Tindall enjoyed a busy schedule at the Burghley Horse Trials last week, with the penultimate day allowing time to squeeze in a glass of bubbly at the exclusive launch party of Fairfax and Favor's collaboration with Musto, for which the royal is the face.

HELLO! was invited to the exclusive event, having enjoyed a day exploring all the equestrian event has to offer. To celebrate the launch, Prince William's cousin, 42, sat down with sports broadcaster Nicole Brown to chat about the exciting project, revealing the origins of her fabulous sense of style. 

Zara Tindall in a white outfit standing with two men© Fairfax & Favor
Zara at the Fairfax & Favor x MUSTO launch party

"I'm very lucky to have been in the MUSTO family for such a long time," the mother of three revealed.

Zara tindall being interviewed© Fairfax & Favor
Zara revealed to Nicole Brown and party guests how her mother inspires her winter wardrobe

"I think my mother [Princess Anne] probably introduced us to MUSTO, but it was always a staple of our wardrobes." The outerwear brand is known for its weather-proof styles which have been elevated by Fairfax and Favor's renowned chic touch to create a four-piece coat line.

Zara Tindall and Princess Anne at Cheltenham© Max Mumby/Indigo
Princess Anne introduced Zara to MUSTO

Zara added that she will be wearing pieces from the line on the sidelines as she watches her three children Mia, 10, Lena, six, and Lucas, three, play sports through the winter. 

Zara and Anne's shared sense of style

The fashion-conscious Princess Royal, who has passed her sense of style down to her daughter, is the president of the UK Fashion and Textile Association. 

The couple are on their third and last day of their royal tour © Getty
Princess Anne visited Sri Lanka

In an interview marking the end of her three-day visit to Sri Lanka in January, Princess Anne reflected on the need for a more sustainable approach to fashion.

"You go through the phase when fashion was very structured and people followed fashion, but you had tailors and dressmakers who absolutely fundamentally made that, but you could also alter it because they had the skills to do so," King Charles' sister remarked.

Princess Anne has passed on her fashion sense to Zara© Tim Graham
Princess Anne has passed on her fashion sense to Zara

"Now you've got instant fashion which you then throw away, you don’t alter it because it wouldn’t be worthwhile.

Princess Anne wears a pink satin dress© Getty
The Princess Royal has been known to recycle her clothes across the decades

"So whether we’ve got to relearn those skills, go back and say 'actually, we need materials that can do more than one evolution of fashion'".

Wear and wear again!

Zara in the Laura Green twice© Getty
Zara in the Laura Green dress in 2022 and 2024

Zara has picked up her mother's affinity for re-wearing her clothes. In June, the King's niece re-wore her beautiful Laura Green dress to a Buckingham Palace garden party which was previously sported at Royal Ascot in 2022.

Meanwhile, Zara recycled her L.K. Bennett 'Christie' coat at Cheltenham Festival last October having donned the piece on Christmas Day to the service at Sandringham the year before.

