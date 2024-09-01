Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne’s ‘great sense of humour’ amid increased workload
Princess Anne laughing in a smart hat© Getty

Princess Anne’s ‘great sense of humour’ amid huge workload

The Princess Royal has an impressive work ethic

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Princess Anne has been named the hardest-working royal many years in a row, and she looks set to defend her title in 2024, after taking on engagements on behalf of her brother, King Charles, and Princess Kate, as they undergo cancer treatment.

At 74, the Princess Royal could be forgiven for growing tired of her ever-increasing workload, but the former equestrian has a brilliant attitude to her busy schedule, as evidenced by those lucky enough to meet her.

"Princess Anne was telling me about all the things that she'd done recently, because she travels all over the country," Rhiane Fatinikun MBE of Black Girls Hike told HELLO! of receiving her honour from the Princess Royal.

woman holding up her MBE in long maroon dress© Getty
Rhiane Fatinikun was awarded an MBE by Princess Anne

"She said she's been up north to a few places and I remember saying, 'You've got a really interesting job like me,' and she agreed, 'I do!' She had a great sense of humour," Rhiane, who is brand ambassador for Mountain Warehouse, continued.

"She was down to earth, which makes sense, she's Zara Tindall's mum and she's the coolest royal!"

Princess Anne is known for her resilience, working hard despite being in her mid-seventies, a trait she likely inherited from her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who worked until her death at 96.

The Princess Royal scarcely even took a break this summer after she was injured at home, with a horse-related accident leading her to suffer a concussion.

Princess Anne wearing red coat and smiling© Getty
Princess Anne is resilient

After several days in hospital, despite the fact she was expected to have a long recovery period, Princess Anne was right back to work, travelling to Paris for the Olympics as well as calling into Edinburgh for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. She then made her way to Balmoral with the rest of her family for a well-earned break!

Family Anne

As well as having a jampacked work schedule, Princess Anne is a dedicated grandma to her grandchildren, too.

Princess Anne, Mia Tindall and Zara Tindall© Getty
Princess Anne, Mia and Zara Tindall

Her son, Peter Phillips, said of his mother in a 2020 documentary about Anne: "She loves seeing [the children] ride, she loves having them round for Sunday lunches and taking them for walks. Doing all the things that we would do as kids."

SEE: 10 of Princess Anne's best doting grandmother moments

"We quite like leaving them on Sundays. We'll say, 'We'll pick them up later, bye,'" Zara joked about leaving her children, Mia, Lena and Lucas in Princess Anne's capable hands.

