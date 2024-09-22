Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton wears striking £2,780 earrings in first public outing since completing cancer treatment
Catherine, Princess of Wales joins a Portage Session for her 'Shaping Us' campaign on early childhood on September 27, 2023 in Sittingbourne, England. Portage is a service which supports children with disabilities and special educational needs and their families.© Max Mumby/Indigo

Princess Kate wears striking £2,780 earrings in first public outing since completing cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales looked so regal in her precious the 'Temple of Heaven' earrings

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
3 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales appeared to be in high spirits as she was seen for the first time publicly since sharing that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment. 

On Sunday, Kate, 42, was seen driving to Crathie Kirk in Balmoral alongside her husband, Prince William, also 42. The royal pair reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla in the Scottish Highlands to attend a church service.

Looking the picture of regality, the royal's unmistakable elegance was still apparent from behind the car's windscreen. 

The Princess wore an autumnal chequered coat and her 'Suffolk' Fedora from Hicks & Brown, a hat she also wore the last time she attended a service at Crathie Kirk in August. 

Most striking, however, were the glittering gold chandelier earrings the mother-of-three added to her ensemble. 

Peeking out behind her glossy brunette hair, Kate's earrings - which are the Temple of Heaven earrings from Cassandra Goad - added a dose of regal glamour to her otherwise casual aesthetic. 

Kate wears her Temple of Heaven earrings in Mumbai, India in 2016© Pool
Kate wears her Temple of Heaven earrings in Mumbai, India in 2016

The £2,780 earrings have been in the Princess of Wales' jewellery collection for several years, first debuting the pair in 2010 before she became married to Prince William. 

According to the brand, the Temple of Heaven earrings in yellow gold are inspired by the Emperor of China. 

"The Emperor was regarded as the son of Heaven, responsible for the celestial power for success or failure for his government. The Temple of Heaven earrings are one of Cassandra's most enduring and beloved designs. From the journey to China," writes the designer. 

The Princess' striking gold earrings have been in her collection for more than a decade© Max Mumby/Indigo
The Princess' striking gold earrings have been in her collection for more than a decade

It's not known how the Princess came to acquire the striking, lattice-pattern gold earrings, though they may have been a gift from her then-boyfriend Prince William, or an engagement present before their fairytale royal wedding. 

In 2021, Kate's mother Carole Middleton was spotted browsing jewellery at Cassandra Goad's Chelsea boutique, proving the Princess and her family are fans of the brand. 

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge on their arrival for his christening service wearing Alexander McQueen dress© Getty
The Princess of Wales wore Cassandra Goad earrings on Prince Louis' christening

The ornate chandelier earrings aren't the only jewels the Princess owns from the brand. 

In 2018, Kate wore the stunning £4,360 Cavolfiore pearl stud earrings at Prince Louis' christening.

