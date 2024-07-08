Princess Kate, sister Pippa and mum Carole all share the same necklace - and it's so sentimental

Carole Middleton must be one very proud mother. The former Party Pieces owner, as we know, has three children, and they are her pride and joy.

WATCH: All about the Middleton family

When it comes to her two daughters, the Princess of Wales and her younger sister, Pippa Middleton, it's fair to say that they take after their glamorous mother, who always looks incredible and has a great wardrobe brimming with classic labels that both Kate and Pippa reach for too.

One brand that all three women love is high end jewellery brand, Kiki McDonough and Kate in particular has some many pieces from the label.

The Kiki McDonough 'Eden' pendant

One of her most recognisable items is the 'Eden' flower blue necklace and we think you will agree, the pendant is beyond gorgeous. It features a blue topaz flower surrounded by pave set diamonds in 18ct white gold.

© Getty Kate at the ANZAC Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in 2019, wearing the Kiki McDonough Eden pendant

Kate has stepped out in this style many items, most poignantly in 2019, when she attended the ANZAC Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey. She added the brand's matching drop earrings, and the gems went perfectly with her lovely teal dress coat by Catherine Walker. A vision in blue!

© Getty Carole wore the Eden necklace at Wimbledon in 2022

In 2022, Carole sat in the royal box at Wimbledon, looking blooming gorgeous in a floral print jumpsuit by high street brand Boden, that was adorned with the eye-catching paisley print. She added a chic white denim jacket and nude high heels by The Fold with a matching handbag. Nestled on her neck was the same Kiki McDonald necklace that Kate has, and it went perfectly with her tennis watching attire.

© Getty Pippa Middleton wore a pair of Kiki McDonough earrings in 2015

In 2018, the beautiful Pippa was spotted on her way to the gym, wearing a baby blue coat and the same necklace. Mother-of-three Pippa also loves the brand, and wore their 'Florence' blue Topaz flower earrings at an event in 2015.