Queen Camilla's earrings she gave to Kate Middleton are so special
Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage to attend Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England.© Getty

Queen Camilla's special earrings she gave to Princess Kate?

The royal family love wearing Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery...

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
3 minutes ago
The royal family has the most stunning collection of jewellery and we love to see what special piece they will be stepping out in during each royal engagement.

There's no doubt about it, Queen Camilla has an incredible selection of jewels and has been championing brand Van Cleef & Arpels for many years, before its popularity grew to what it is today, loved by everyone from Reese Weatherspoon to Molly Mae Hague.

King Charles' wife has many items from the brand; earrings, necklaces as well as bracelets.

She seems to favour the 'Alhambra' range which features lucky, clover style motifs.

Camilla wearing Van Cleef & Arpels earrings in 2015 at the Man Booker Prize award ceremony © Getty
Camilla wearing Van Cleef & Arpels earrings in 2015

Light yet bold, and super pretty, the mother-of-two is rarely without the style.

Kate's jewellery

The Princess of Wales actually donned the popular brand back in 2020, at the BAFTAs. The dress code that year was sustainability, so Kate rewore a stunning Alexander McQueen gown she'd had for many years. But many honed in on her Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery. She sported the brand's mother-of-pearl earrings from the Magic Alhambra collection, and they are hugely similar to a pair Camilla wore in 2015.

Kate Middleton at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at the Royal Albert Hall on February 2, 2020© Getty
Kate wearing Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery in 2020 at the BAFTAs

It got us thinking, although never confirmed officially, we wonder if Camilla may have gifted Kate these earrings? After all, Kate has only been wearing the brand relatively recently, often favouring high end brand Kiki McDonough.

Camilla's gold gift  

After all, it wouldn't be the first time Camilla has gifted Kate a wonderful piece of jewellery. When the Princess married Prince Wiliam in 2011, Kate was given a gold charm bracelet from Camilla as a wedding gift.

Prince William and Kate Middleton in their wedding outfits waving from Buckingham Palace's balcony© Getty
Camilla gifted Kate a bracelet for her wedding in 2011

However, the mother-of-three wasn't pictured wearing the new piece of jewellery until two months after her royal nuptials.

Kate Middleton wearing a white dress and gold bracelet at Wimbledon in 2011© Getty
Kate rocking her gold bracelet from Camilla at Wimbledon in 2011

The bracelet features a disc engraved with both of their monograms – on one side, a 'C' for Catherine and a coronet, and on the other, a 'C' for Camilla and a crown.

