Queen Camilla's special earrings she gave to Princess Kate?

The royal family has the most stunning collection of jewellery and we love to see what special piece they will be stepping out in during each royal engagement.

There's no doubt about it, Queen Camilla has an incredible selection of jewels and has been championing brand Van Cleef & Arpels for many years, before its popularity grew to what it is today, loved by everyone from Reese Weatherspoon to Molly Mae Hague.

WATCH: Royal Engagement Rings

King Charles' wife has many items from the brand; earrings, necklaces as well as bracelets.

She seems to favour the 'Alhambra' range which features lucky, clover style motifs.

© Getty Camilla wearing Van Cleef & Arpels earrings in 2015

Light yet bold, and super pretty, the mother-of-two is rarely without the style.

Kate's jewellery

The Princess of Wales actually donned the popular brand back in 2020, at the BAFTAs. The dress code that year was sustainability, so Kate rewore a stunning Alexander McQueen gown she'd had for many years. But many honed in on her Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery. She sported the brand's mother-of-pearl earrings from the Magic Alhambra collection, and they are hugely similar to a pair Camilla wore in 2015.

© Getty Kate wearing Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery in 2020 at the BAFTAs

It got us thinking, although never confirmed officially, we wonder if Camilla may have gifted Kate these earrings? After all, Kate has only been wearing the brand relatively recently, often favouring high end brand Kiki McDonough.

Camilla's gold gift

After all, it wouldn't be the first time Camilla has gifted Kate a wonderful piece of jewellery. When the Princess married Prince Wiliam in 2011, Kate was given a gold charm bracelet from Camilla as a wedding gift.

© Getty Camilla gifted Kate a bracelet for her wedding in 2011

However, the mother-of-three wasn't pictured wearing the new piece of jewellery until two months after her royal nuptials.

© Getty Kate rocking her gold bracelet from Camilla at Wimbledon in 2011

The bracelet features a disc engraved with both of their monograms – on one side, a 'C' for Catherine and a coronet, and on the other, a 'C' for Camilla and a crown.