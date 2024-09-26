Queen Mary of Denmark was an autumnal dream on Wednesday as she stepped out for the exhibition opening on the future Mary Elizabeth's Hospital for Children in Copenhagen.
The Australian-born royal, 52, looked effortlessly chic in a rosy pink silk blouse - the 'Harrow' style from The Fold with long sleeves and a wrap front.
The girlie top was teamed with the flattering 'Fluted Crepe Midi Skirt in Burgundy' from Alexander McQueen which she recycled from 2016. The garment had a fitted waistline which was cinched further with the help of a skinny leather belt and a split up the front.
King Frederik's wife's look was elevated with the on-trend 'Amita 45 Faux Pearl-Embellished Garnet Patent Leather Slingback Pumps' from Jimmy Choo and the 'Delphis Rose Quartz Earrings' from Dulong.
Her flowing brunette locks were styled in a bouncy blowdry the Princess of Wales would approve of and her makeup look featured a satin lip and smokey eyeshadow.
Queen Mary in burgundy
Burgundy is a colour Queen Mary always brings into her autumn/winter wardrobe. Last January, the mother of four attended the New Year's reception for officers from the Armed Forces and the National Emergency Management Agency at Christiansborg Castle.
Crown Prince Christian's mother wore a Lasse Spangenberg gown in a red wine hue with a matching cape and heels.
Meanwhile, last October Mary opted for a burgundy blazer to dress up her linen trousers and white T-shirt worn on a visit to the Danish Hospital Clowns at the Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Center within Bispebjerg Hospital.
One of the Queen's most re-worn dresses is also a burgundy number. Mary owns a velvet Birgit Hallstein gown with a boat neckline, a bejewelled belt, and a full-length skirt with a train.
The royal has worn the piece six times since she debuted it in January 2007 at the New Year gala dinner at Amalienborg Palace.
She styles it with Danish Ruby Parure Tiara, which is made up of glittering leaves dotted with pink berries made of rubies.
Queen Mary's autumn style
So far this September, the royal hasn't leaned too much into obvious autumnal styles. She wore a spring-worthy floral skirt and powder blue blouse combo earlier this week for an appearance at the National Conference for Health Care Nurses with the Mary Foundation.
She also wore nude croc print heels before she gets out her winter boots two weeks ago at a reception for Danish Olympians and Paralympians at Fredensborg Palace.
