Queen Mary exudes modern elegance in skyscraper heels and bridal white coat

Queen Mary exudes elegance in skyscraper heels and bridal white coat
Queen Mary in pink floral dress and white coat holding drink© Getty

King Frederik's wife co-hosted a Paralympic reception at Fredensborg Palace

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Mary of Denmark looked splendid on Thursday when she stepped out with her husband to host a reception for Danish Olympians and Paralympians at Fredensborg Palace.

The Australian-born royal, 52, wore a beautiful printed dress in hues of soft pinks and peach. The 'Kaleidoscope Floral-Print Midi Dress' from Zimmermann featured a pie-crust collar, long sleeves, and a tiered floaty skirt. 

King Frederik X, Queen Mary and Princess Benedikte of Denmark during a reception for participants at the Olympic and Paralympic games© Getty
King Frederik X, Queen Mary and Princess Benedikte of Denmark during a reception for participants at the Olympic and Paralympic games

The mother of four cinched her silhouette with a boho chic raffia belt from Etro with a brass buckle. Her look was elevated with the help of a bridal white coat.

Queen Mary in pink floral dress with white coat© Getty
Queen Mary's look felt elevated and sophisticated

Her textured mid-length coats was laid elegantly over the Queen's shoulders and she popped on the 'Ellipsis 105 Nude Python' pumps from royal staple brand Gianvito Rossi.

Queen Mary in a Zimmermann dress with a white coat© Getty
Queen Mary styled her Zimmermann dress with a white coat

Finishing touches were added to the sophisticated look in the form of the 'Kharisma' earrings from Dulong and her brunette locks were styled in bouncy waves to highlight the honey-toned accents.

Queen Mary in Australian florals

Queen Mary with husband and four kids© Getty
Queen Mary wore Zimmermann to Count Henrik's confirmation at Frederikskirken, The Danish Church in Paris

It isn't the first time the royal has worn Aussie label Zimmermann florals for an elevated daytime look. She wore a £2,000 style with a V-shaped neckline and belted waist to Count Henrik's confirmation at Frederikskirken in 2023.

Queen Mary of Denmark spoke at Vartov College as she hosted the Maratonsang Event© Getty
Queen Mary of Denmark spoke at Vartov College in a stylish Zimmermann dress

She also paid homage to her Australian roots in an orange and white floral Zimmermann dress, the 'Acadian High Neck' style, at the Maratonsang event at Vartov College in June.

King Frederik's wife teamed the statement garment with a pair of tan Malone Souliers pumps and bold earrings featuring large blue-green gems.

Recommended video

A royally-approved coat

Queen Letizia and Queen Mary in fabulous coats© Getty
Queen Letizia and Queen Mary united in fabulous coats

The reception at Fredensborg Palace this week is one of many times Queen Mary has used a white coat to complete a stylish outfit. 

She has worn bridal white outerwear on two outings with fellow stylish royals. Last November, Mary was spotted at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Citadel with Spain's Queen Letizia wearing a belted number with a tweed Dolce and Gabbana skirt.

Kate Middleton standing alongside Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark wearing a grey double breasted coat and a black top handle bag © Getty
Kate and Mary both wore impeccable outerwear

DISCOVER: Queen Mary of Denmark divides opinion with unusually long 'confusing' outfit

Meanwhile, in 2022 Mary hosted the Princess of Wales at Christian IX's Palace in a white tweed collarless jacket while Kate opted for a structured grey number.

