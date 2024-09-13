Queen Mary exudes modern elegance in skyscraper heels and bridal white coat

Queen Mary of Denmark looked splendid on Thursday when she stepped out with her husband to host a reception for Danish Olympians and Paralympians at Fredensborg Palace.
The Australian-born royal, 52, wore a beautiful printed dress in hues of soft pinks and peach. The 'Kaleidoscope Floral-Print Midi Dress' from Zimmermann featured a pie-crust collar, long sleeves, and a tiered floaty skirt.
The mother of four cinched her silhouette with a boho chic raffia belt from Etro with a brass buckle. Her look was elevated with the help of a bridal white coat.
Her textured mid-length coats was laid elegantly over the Queen's shoulders and she popped on the 'Ellipsis 105 Nude Python' pumps from royal staple brand Gianvito Rossi.
Finishing touches were added to the sophisticated look in the form of the 'Kharisma' earrings from Dulong and her brunette locks were styled in bouncy waves to highlight the honey-toned accents.
Queen Mary in Australian florals
It isn't the first time the royal has worn Aussie label Zimmermann florals for an elevated daytime look. She wore a £2,000 style with a V-shaped neckline and belted waist to Count Henrik's confirmation at Frederikskirken in 2023.
She also paid homage to her Australian roots in an orange and white floral Zimmermann dress, the 'Acadian High Neck' style, at the Maratonsang event at Vartov College in June.
King Frederik's wife teamed the statement garment with a pair of tan Malone Souliers pumps and bold earrings featuring large blue-green gems.
A royally-approved coat
The reception at Fredensborg Palace this week is one of many times Queen Mary has used a white coat to complete a stylish outfit.
She has worn bridal white outerwear on two outings with fellow stylish royals. Last November, Mary was spotted at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Citadel with Spain's Queen Letizia wearing a belted number with a tweed Dolce and Gabbana skirt.
Meanwhile, in 2022 Mary hosted the Princess of Wales at Christian IX's Palace in a white tweed collarless jacket while Kate opted for a structured grey number.
