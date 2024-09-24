Queen Mary of Denmark looked endlessly chic as she proved autumn fashion does not have to mean packing away the colourful pieces in your wardrobe.

The Australian-born Danish royal, 52, was spotted on Monday as she stepped out for an appearance at the National Conference for Health Care Nurses with the Mary Foundation.

View post on X She looked splendid in a cornflower blue blouse with bell sleeves and a keyhole neckline by Victoria Beckham with a pleated white skirt with red flowers and blue accents to match her blouse. Rounding off her look were the 'Ellipsis 105 Nude Python Pumps' from Gianvito Rossi as well as pearl earrings that peeked out from her bouncy waves and a bracelet from Dulong.

Queen Mary's ode to Victoria Beckham © Shutterstock Queen Mary first wore the Victoria Beckham piece in 2022 Monday's outing isn't the first time King Frederik's wife has been seen in the 'Twisted Silk Crepe De Chine Top in Sky Blue' from Posh Spice's fashion label. On 6 September 2022, the royal stepped out for the inauguration of the University College South Denmark styling the designer garment with a white A-line skirt, Prada raffia belt and nude heels.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Queen Mary's Greatest Looks

Queen Mary's autumn/winter style © Getty Queen Mary is not afraid of spring florals in Setepmber The Queen has also been known to incorporate blue spring-ready florals into her transition wardrobe. Last September, the mother of four attended the Te Deum during the celebration of the 50th coronation anniversary of King Carl Gustav of Sweden at Royal Palace Church in a look of this style with coordinating blue heels and fascinator.

© Getty Queen Mary's look felt elevated and sophisticated The monarch's wife also wore florals last week when she headed out for a reception for Danish Olympians and Paralympians at Fredensborg Palace. She chose a printed dress from Zimmermann with an Etro belt, and a white coat and recycled her Gianvito Rossi heels.

© Getty Queen Mary wore a blue coat and hat As we head towards the chillier months royal fans can expect Mary to ditch her florals in favour of something cosier. In April, she paid The Freedom Museum a visit to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the National Guard where she dazzled in a deep blue longline coat worn done up and styled with knee-high brown boots, leather gloves, and a fedora.