Princess Kate just wore a beanie hat for the first time - and now we want one

The Princess of Wales' brother, James Middleton, has just released his memoir, Meet Ella. At the start of the book, printed on the inside cover, there's a previously unseen picture of himself and his family - his mother, Carole Middleton, father Michael, sister Pippa and of course, Kate. The group shot shows the family on a hike, and they all look happy in casual clothes.

We got a glimpse of this snap last week, when the 37-year-old took to his Instagram Stories. He uploaded a clip of himself flicking through the opening pages of his latest book.

In the picture, we couldn't help but notice that his royal sister was wearing a beanie hat! This is a style that Kate has never been seen publicly wearing before.

The mother-of-three loves hats, and of course she often wears formal headwear.

But over the years, the wife of Prince William has also stepped out in a variety of casual hats too; a bobble hat, a cap, and even a baker boy cap, but no beanie.

A first for Kate! It suits her.

Memoir memories

James' eagerly anticipated book, which was released on Thursday, covers his early life with his parents, as well as his sisters, and of course, his special bond with his therapy dog, Ella.

The synopsis reads: "Meet Ella traces the extraordinary bond between James and his beloved first pup, Ella. From their enchanting introduction when James was just twenty, to attending royal weddings and being guests at Highgrove and Sandringham, their journey is marked by love, loyalty, and unexpected twist of fate. Ella, the well-mannered and kind-natured companion, accompanied James everywhere, even playing a pivotal role in introducing him to his future wife, Alizée."

Speaking about the bond with his dog, James previously penned on Instagram: "I credit Ella to saving my life when I was eclipsed with Clinical depression, she introduced me to my wife, gave me purpose and loved me unconditionally."