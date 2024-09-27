Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton just wore a beanie hat for the first time - and now we want one
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales arrives in Burghead, in Moray, Scotland for a visit of the charity Outfit Moray, on November 2, 2023. © Getty

Princess Kate just wore a beanie hat for the first time - and now we want one

The Princess of Wales just sported a Beanie hat - and looks incredible!

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales' brother, James Middleton, has just released his memoir, Meet Ella. At the start of the book, printed on the inside cover, there's a previously unseen picture of himself and his family - his mother, Carole Middleton, father Michael, sister Pippa and of course, Kate. The group shot shows the family on a hike, and they all look happy in casual clothes.

WATCH: James Middleton shares sweet video of family

We got a glimpse of this snap last week, when the 37-year-old took to his Instagram Stories. He uploaded a clip of himself flicking through the opening pages of his latest book.

Kate Middletona and her parents and her brother and sister© Instagram
This new picture of Kate and her family featurs in James' book. In it, Kate is wearing a beanie hat

In the picture, we couldn't help but notice that his royal sister was wearing a beanie hat! This is a style that Kate has never been seen publicly wearing before.

Kate Middleton wearing a bobble hat as reacts after hitting the ball as she attends a Bandy hockey match with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, where they will learn more about the popularity of the sport during day one of their Royal visit to Sweden and Norway on January 30, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. © Getty
Kate has worn a bobble hat in the past

 The mother-of-three loves hats, and of course she often wears formal headwear. 

Kate Middleton, wearing a baker boy cap, arrives for a visit to the Great Tower Scout camp at Newby Bridge in Cumbria on March 22, 2013. © Getty
...And even a baker boy cap in 2013

But over the years, the wife of Prince William has also stepped out in a variety of casual hats too; a bobble hat, a cap, and even a baker boy cap, but no beanie. 

A first for Kate! It suits her.

Memoir memories

James' eagerly anticipated book, which was released on Thursday, covers his early life with his parents, as well as his sisters, and of course, his special bond with his therapy dog, Ella.

James Middleton on Good Morning Britain with his pet dog
Dogs are a huge part of James' life

The synopsis reads: "Meet Ella traces the extraordinary bond between James and his beloved first pup, Ella. From their enchanting introduction when James was just twenty, to attending royal weddings and being guests at Highgrove and Sandringham, their journey is marked by love, loyalty, and unexpected twist of fate. Ella, the well-mannered and kind-natured companion, accompanied James everywhere, even playing a pivotal role in introducing him to his future wife, Alizée."

Pippa and James Middleton at Wimbledon in 2014© Getty
James has a very close bond with his family. Here, he is seen at Wimbledon with Pippa in 2014

Speaking about the bond with his dog, James previously penned on Instagram: "I credit Ella to saving my life when I was eclipsed with Clinical depression, she introduced me to my wife, gave me purpose and loved me unconditionally."

