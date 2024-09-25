Princess Kate loves these £495 heels so much - she has six different colours

The Princess of Wales looks incredibly stylish at all times, from head-to-toe. From her elite hats all the way down to her shoes, she never has a day off when it comes to her impeccable outfits.

High heels are the style she tends to go for the most, but of course, she is partial to a flat pump, or even a pair of environmentally-friendly trainers. But one shoe brand that the wife of Prince William really can't be without, is a pair of heels by Emmy London.

The UK-based brand, founded by Emmy Scarterfield has been in business for fifteen years, and Kate has been sporting their shoes for quite some time. You know what they say, if you like something - buy it in every colour. The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has certainly done that.

We look into all the times the royal has undoubtedly her favourite pair of shoes. Which one is your favourite?

© Getty Green Dream Back in 2022, Kate went to an event to present The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at the Design Museum, in London. Looking radiant, the brunette beauty teamed her Edeline Lee frock with a pair of Emmy London 'Rebecca' pumps in the same shade.





© Getty Royal Blue Kate wearing royal blue is one of our favourite looks ever, and the Princess looked exquisite at the service of thanksgiving at Edinburgh's St Giles Cathedral in 2023. Her Catherine Walker coat dress looked magnificent, as did her £495 Rebecca pumps once again.



© Getty Barbie Pink Also in 2022, Kate stole the show wearing a glorious, pastel pink, Alexander McQueen trouser suit. Her Rebecca pumps were the perfect accompanying heel and the blush pink tone was almost identical.



© Getty Going for grey In 2019, Kate curstead for the Queen at the traditional Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. She wore a grey coat dress by Alexander McQueen, and her favourite heels, also in the neutral tone.



© Getty Pastel lover At an Easter Sunday service in 2022, Kate wore one of her favourite Emilia Wickstead dresses in light blue, and once again, a coordinating pair of Rebecca's in a similar, blue-grey tone.

