Kate Middleton loves these £495 heels so much - she has SIX different colours
Kate Middleton and Prince William Chapel on June 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.

Princess Kate loves these £495 heels so much - she has six different colours

The Princess of Wales loves shoes by Emmy London

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales looks incredibly stylish at all times, from head-to-toe. From her elite hats all the way down to her shoes, she never has a day off when it comes to her impeccable outfits. 

High heels are the style she tends to go for the most, but of course, she is partial to a flat pump, or even a pair of environmentally-friendly trainers.  But one shoe brand that the wife of Prince William really can't be without, is a pair of heels by Emmy London.

The UK-based brand, founded by Emmy Scarterfield has been in business for fifteen years, and Kate has been sporting their shoes for quite some time. You know what they say, if you like something - buy it in every colour. The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has certainly done that.

We look into all the times the royal has undoubtedly her favourite pair of shoes. Which one is your favourite? 

Kate Middleton wearing a turquoise dress arrives to present The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at Design Museum on May 04, 2022 in London, England.© Getty

Green Dream

Back in 2022, Kate went to an event to present The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at the Design Museum, in London. Looking radiant, the brunette beauty teamed her Edeline Lee frock with a pair of Emmy London 'Rebecca' pumps in the same shade.


Kate Middleton arrives at a national service of thanksgiving and dedication to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles' Cathedral on July 05, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. © Getty

Royal Blue

Kate wearing royal blue is one of our favourite looks ever, and the Princess looked exquisite at the service of thanksgiving at Edinburgh's St Giles Cathedral in 2023. Her Catherine Walker coat dress looked magnificent, as did her £495 Rebecca pumps once again.

Kate Middleton wearing a pink suit speaks with DrÂ AlainÂ Gregoire as she departs after hosting a roundtable with Government ministers and the Early Years sector to mark the release of new research from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood on June 16, 2022 in London, England.© Getty

Barbie Pink

Also in 2022, Kate stole the show wearing a glorious, pastel pink, Alexander McQueen trouser suit. Her Rebecca pumps were the perfect accompanying heel and the blush pink tone was almost identical.

Kate Middleton curtsies to Queen Elizabeth II as she attends the traditional Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 21, 2019 in Windsor, England. © Getty

Going for grey

In 2019, Kate curstead for the Queen at the traditional Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. She wore a grey coat dress by Alexander McQueen, and her favourite heels, also in the neutral tone.

Kate Middleton wearing a headband and a blue dress coat alongside Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend the traditional Easter Sunday Church service at St Georges Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle on April 17, 2022© Getty

Pastel lover

At an Easter Sunday service in 2022, Kate wore one of her favourite Emilia Wickstead dresses in light blue, and once again, a coordinating pair of Rebecca's in a similar, blue-grey tone.

Kate Middleton wears a camel coat and a face mask as she officially opens The Balfour, Orkney Hospital with Prince William© Getty

It's all about the tan

In 2021, Kate looked totally stunning in a  camel ensemble as she donned a face mask whilst opening The Balfour, Orkney Hospital with her husband, Prince William. Her Rebecca heels in a flattering tan shade were the ideal accompanied shoe with that gorgeous camel coat.

