Princess Kate has never worn this majorly popular fashion item

The Princess of Wales is one of the world's most followed fashion icons. Everything the mother-of-three wears, the general public follows.

The wife of Prince William is the queen of blazers, tailored trousers, floral dresses, and has the best handbag collection. She's worn an abundance of different styles and colours in her time as a working royal. But the one item she has never, ever worn is a jumpsuit!

WATCH: Princess Kate's Fashion Moments

Yes, really. Kate has stayed away from the humble jumpsuit her entire time in the public eye; trust us, we've looked!

© Getty Kate has never worn a jumpsuit publicy

The jumpsuit is arguably the most famous one-piece garment you can buy (aside from a dress of course.) But, it's different from a frock as it covers your entire body; arms and legs, in one go. They can be worn for a multitude of occasions; more formal jumpsuits have a tailored finish, and others are slouchy, and great for casual errands.

The Princess is pretty much on her own with this one, especially as Queen Camilla and Duchess Sophie have worn the style throughout the years.

© Getty Queen Camilla wore an Anna Valentine jumpsuit last year

In 2023, Camilla stepped out at the Queen's Reading Room Literary Festival at Hampton Court Palace, rocking an ultra-chic, royal blue jumpsuit with ultra wide-leg trousers. It looked sensational on King Charles' wife. She looked glowing as she swished her signature bouncy platinum blonde blow-dry and a coordinating navy blue clutch bag. Her all-in-one outfit was a custom piece by one of the royal's go-to designers, Anna Valentine.

© Getty Duchess Sophie wore a jumpsuit to Ascot in 2019

Duchess Sophie is no stranger to daring fashion choices and in 2019, she recycled one of her best-loved looks - a jumpsuit by Emilia Wickstead. The blonde royal attended a service of Thanksgiving for the life and work of Sir Donald Gosling, which was held at Westminster Abbey. Her navy blue jumpsuit had a 60s feel to it, with flared trousers and a defined waist. She added a fabulous circular hat in the same shade, high heel shoes and a navy blue coat.

The royal had debuted the look initially at Royal Ascot that year. Royal Ascot released its new dress code in 2018, which included the all-in-one style for the first time. Sophie became the first royal to experiment with wearing one. Amazing!