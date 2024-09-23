Princess Kate wore a £1,200 blazer to church - it's the most elegant jacket we've seen

We were delighted to see the Princess of Wales on Sunday! The royal was seen alongside her husband, Prince William, driving to Crathie Kirk in Balmoral, where the pair attended a church service alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla.

In photographs that showed the pair in their car, Kate looked as stunning as always, rocking a seriously chic heritage outfit that is all kinds of autumnal goals. Although we couldn't see too much of her getup, her look has been widely identified and we could see her Temple of Heaven earrings from Cassandra Goad, as well as one of her favourite, feather-trimmed harts by Hicks & Brown; a style she often wears to church.

© Newsline Media Agency Kate was pictured on her way to church

But it was her blazer that excited us the most. It was a deep burgundy shade (the colour of the season) and featured a bold tartan print. It was by high end brand Blaze Milano and cost the royal a cool £1,200 at the time. The reason this jacket is so show-stopping is that the cut has a distinctive, 80's feel to it. It's beautifully tailored, made in Italy, and has an incredible, nipped-in waist. Divine.

Kate's Blaze Milano heritage blazer

It's not the first time the mother-of-three has worn the style, either. Back in 2021, Kate was seen once again in a car with William, arriving at the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church with her three children.

The 42-year-old donned the jacket once again, with a black roll neck jumper and a feather hat. This proves her classic style is timeless; she can wear it years later and it still looks on point.

Although Kate's blazer is a top-end price point, having any sort of well-fitting blazer in classic style can elevate any outfit instantly, and will carry you through each season. It's a style staple for sure and one that you won't regret buying.

Kate's journey

The Princess' appearance follows her recent video message, in which she opened up about her course of preventative chemotherapy.

WATCH: Princess Kate confirms she's completed chemotherapy in moving family video

Kate bravely revealed in the message, which appeared on Instagram on Monday, 9 September, that her experience with cancer has been "incredibly tough" for her family, forcing them "to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown." Kate also revealed that she's doing what she can to remain cancer-free.