Meghan Markle styled up a storm when she visited Jamaica in January alongside her husband Prince Harry.
However, in a photo that was unearthed on Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, was seen in a never-before-seen moment in a look that screams bridal chic.
The mother of two was a boho beauty alongside Jamaican musician Richie 'Da GadFada' Chaplin ahead of the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in the 'Long Flared Tank Dress' from Chloe - a breezy knit dress with floral cut-outs and a scooped neckline.
The midi dress was teamed with the 'Limited Edition Suede Clutch in Tobacco' from Cesta Collective, as well as the Bottega Veneta '18k Gold-Finish Sterling Silver Small Drop' earrings and a slicked ponytail.
The Sussexes were later photographed at the Carib 5 cinema in Kingston where the Duchess wowed in a full Carolina Herrera skirt styled with a strappy bodysuit and statement earrings from Jennifer Meyer.
Meghan Markle in bridal white
It isn't the first time the former Suits star has worn a chic bridal white look. In 2022, Meghan and Harry attended the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at the New York Hilton where she wore a custom Louis Vuitton midi dress that was off the shoulder and featured a draped split skirt.
Meanwhile, she opted for a more laid-back look in September 2023 when she attended the wheelchair basketball preliminary match between Ukraine and Australia during day four of the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf.
Meghan wore chic white linen shorts from Staud which were belted and styled with a black tank top and coordinating cardigan from J. Crew. The look was elevated with a pair of capped-toe flats from Chanel.
Meghan's recent outings
The last time the Duchess was photographed at a public outing was in September when she attended the annual George Zajfen Tennis Tournament over Prince Harry's birthday weekend.
Meghan wore an off-white Giuliva Heritage mini dress with a collared neckline styled with aviator shades.
She also looked stylish on the couple's tour of Colombia as she danced with children in a white linen skirt with a matching T-shirt and flat tan sandals.
The former actress arrived on the trip in a halterneck navy co-ord from Veronica Beard featuring gold statement buttons to match her layered designer bracelets.
