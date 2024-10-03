The mother of two was a boho beauty alongside Jamaican musician Richie 'Da GadFada' Chaplin ahead of the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in the 'Long Flared Tank Dress' from Chloe - a breezy knit dress with floral cut-outs and a scooped neckline.

The midi dress was teamed with the 'Limited Edition Suede Clutch in Tobacco' from Cesta Collective, as well as the Bottega Veneta '18k Gold-Finish Sterling Silver Small Drop' earrings and a slicked ponytail.