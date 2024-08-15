Meghan Markle is pretty and polished in halter suit for first day in Colombia

Two weeks ago, the Duchess of Sussex was sunning it up in the Hamptons, her unmistakable elegance reigning supreme as she donned a sculpted linen co-ord from Australian label St Agn.

Today, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry touched down in Colombia for the first day of what will be a four-day tour, after they were invited by Colombia's vice-president Francia Marquez.

© Vicepresidencia Colombia Harry and Meghan with Francia Marquez and her husband Rafael Yerney Pinillo

The Duchess once again proved her penchant for effortless dressing, looking divine in a navy button-down halter 'Orlinda' waistcoat and fitted capri trousers from Veronica Beard.

© Vicepresidencia Colombia Harry and Meghan are on a four-day working visit

Meghan's immaculate co-ord verged on nautical with its navy hue and gold trim buttons, adding a healthy yet contemporary dose of sophistication to her workwear wardrobe.

© Eric Charbonneau for Archewell Meghan looked beautiful in the sleeveless suit

Meghan paired her look with black pointed-toe heels, accessorising with a white leather handbag and her usual set of timeless gold jewels - several of which have been handed down by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Shop Meghan's Veronica Beard navy outfit

Aside from her breathtaking diamond engagement ring and sparkling gold and diamond ring which completes her wedding stack, there is one other piece of jewellery the Duchess rarely takes off.

Meghan is the proud owner of one of Cartier's £7k ($9k) 'Yellow Gold LOVE Bracelet'. The timeless piece is synonymous with Cartier's legacy after it was conceptualised by legendary jewellery designer Aldo Cipullo in 1969.

The Duchess of Sussex is just one of many famous names known to wear the classic bracelet, which is locked with screw details that suggest the wearer is locked into love.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Meghan rarely takes off her Cartier bracelets

Completing her polished appearance, Meghan styled her glossy raven hair in sleek ballerina bun and added a glowy makeup look consisting of fluffy brows, a rosy blush and a golden bronzer.

Confirming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's trip earlier this month, Colombia's vice-president Francia Marquez said: "During their trip, the Duke and Duchess will join me in visiting Bogota, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali.

"In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress. In addition to these meaningful interactions, the Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia."