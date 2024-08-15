Meghan Markle glows in gorgeous $2,100 Johanna Ortiz dress

Meghan Markle looked simply stunning as she stepped out in a gorgeous Johanna Ortiz red-print dress on day one of her Colombia tour with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, looked radiant in the 'Navajo Weaver ankle dress,' which retails for $2,100 and features cut-out detailing at the bust.

Johanna is a Colombia designer, "inspired by the transformative effects of beautiful fabrics" and who "creates collections that are feminine and elegant, inviting women “to have fun” with ready-to-wear".

© Nestor Gómez / El Tiempo The former Suits star styled her Johanna Ortiz dress with a pair of tan slingbacks with a kitten heel ,that appeared to be the Jimmy Choo Etana Nappa mules.

© Nestor Gómez / El Tiempo For hair and makeup, Prince Harry's wife wore a natural beauty look while her tumbling brunette locks were styled in loose curls down her back.

© Nestor Gómez / El Tiempo The Duke and Duchess were at the Delia Zapata Olivella National Arts Center, where they were greeted by minister Juan David Correa Ulloa and museum director Xiomara Suescún. During the visit, Harry and Meghan were treated to various cultural pieces. The couple enjoyed a fragment of the play Lose Yourself, directed by actor and playwright Fabio Rubiano, and they also met and listened to Alexis Play, a Chocoano musician.



The Sussexes' trip to Colombia © Getty The couple have launched the Parent Network Harry and Meghan's trip to Colombia was announced earlier this month. While the exact itinerary of the trip has been kept under wraps, Colombia's vice-president Francia Marquez, who invited the royal couple, said: "During their trip, the Duke and Duchess will join me in visiting Bogota, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali." The visit seeks to support projects which safeguard young people from online harm, specifically related to "cyberbullying, online exploitation and the mental health impact of these threats". The trip comes after Meghan and Harry launched the Parent Network which aims to support families whose children have experienced the harmful effects of social media.

