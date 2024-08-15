Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle glows in gorgeous $2100 Johanna Ortiz dress
Digital Cover royal-style

Meghan Markle glows in gorgeous $2,100 Johanna Ortiz dress

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted at the third event on day one of the Colombia tour in the dress

HELLO!
Lifestyle Writer
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
16 minutes ago
Meghan Markle looked simply stunning as she stepped out in a gorgeous Johanna Ortiz red-print dress on day one of her Colombia tour with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, looked radiant in the 'Navajo Weaver ankle dress,' which retails for $2,100 and features cut-out detailing at the bust.

Johanna is a Colombia designer, "inspired by the transformative effects of beautiful fabrics" and who "creates collections that are feminine and elegant, inviting women “to have fun” with ready-to-wear".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their ongoing tour of Colombia© Nestor Gómez / El Tiempo

The former Suits star styled her Johanna Ortiz dress with a pair of tan slingbacks with a kitten heel ,that appeared to be the Jimmy Choo Etana Nappa mules.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their ongoing tour of Colombia© Nestor Gómez / El Tiempo

For hair and makeup, Prince Harry's wife wore a natural beauty look while her tumbling brunette locks were styled in loose curls down her back.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their ongoing tour of Colombia© Nestor Gómez / El Tiempo

The Duke and Duchess were at the Delia Zapata Olivella National Arts Center, where they were greeted by minister Juan David Correa Ulloa and museum director Xiomara Suescún.

During the visit, Harry and Meghan were treated to various cultural pieces. The couple enjoyed a fragment of the play Lose Yourself, directed by actor and playwright Fabio Rubiano, and they also met and listened to Alexis Play, a Chocoano musician.

The Sussexes' trip to Colombia 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in blue shirt dress with harry© Getty
The couple have launched the Parent Network

Harry and Meghan's trip to Colombia was announced earlier this month. While the exact itinerary of the trip has been kept under wraps, Colombia's vice-president Francia Marquez, who invited the royal couple, said: "During their trip, the Duke and Duchess will join me in visiting Bogota, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali."

The visit seeks to support projects which safeguard young people from online harm, specifically related to "cyberbullying, online exploitation and the mental health impact of these threats". 

The trip comes after Meghan and Harry launched the Parent Network which aims to support families whose children have experienced the harmful effects of social media.

Meghan's royal tour fashion

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan in black dress© Getty
The couple have travelled all over the world

The Duchess of Sussex has worn some incredible looks during her six years as a royal - choosing only the best pieces for royal tours. 

meghan markle yellow dress with prince harry on nigeria tour © Getty
Meghan wore a Carolina Herrera yellow silk column gown on her recent Nigeria mini-tour with Prince Harry

Most recently, the couple visited Nigeria. Among Meghan's fabulous looks was this bright yellow number from Carolina Herrera she wore on her visit to the State Governor House in Lagos in May.

She styled the eye-catching garment with statement gold disc earrings from Jennifer Meyer, as well as a gold collar from Aurate and a striped green shawl which was a gift from the governor’s wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu. 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in blue cape dress© Getty
Meghan wore a blue Safiyaa look at a state dinner hosted by the president of Fiji

Meanwhile, when the Sussexes jetted off to Fiji in 2018 she opted for another pop of colour in the form of the 'Ginkgo' blue caped gown by Safiyaa. 

DISCOVER: Royal tourdrobe! Meghan Markle's Colombia trip fashion predicted

To accessorise her state dinner look, Meghan popped on a pair of statement diamond earrings which are said to have belonged to the late Queen, as well as a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels as she cradled her baby bump. 

