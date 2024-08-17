Meghan Markle wows in most vibrant gown of Colombia tour

The former Suits star wore a vibrant blue dress from Oscar de la Renta, with a crew neck and was sleeveless for a chic look.

She paired the dress with heels from Aquazarra, a beloved brand of the Duchess', and a necklace by Logan Howell.



The royal wore her tumbling raven locks curled and over one shoulder while her glowing makeup look featured a rosy lip and smokey eyes. Rounding off Meghan's look was stacked gold jewellery for an elevated aesthetic.

The couple rounded off day two with a luncheon held by vice president of Colombia, Francia Marquez, ahead of the upcoming Ministerial Conference on the Elimination of Violence Against Children, scheduled for this November in Bogotá.

Harper's Bazaar reports that "the special event was curated with Harry and Meghan in mind, with the menu being carefully crafted to feature some of their personal favorite dishes, including lemon cake and a chocolate tart, alongside traditional Colombian delicacies".