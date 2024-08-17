Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle wows in most vibrant gown of Colombia tour
Meghan Markle wearing blue dress in Tonga© Getty

Meghan Markle wows in most vibrant gown of Colombia tour

The Duchess of Sussex lit up the room in a billowing blue number

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
7 minutes ago
Meghan Markle's impeccable sense of style did not go unnoticed on Friday as she stepped out on day two of her Colombia tour with Prince Harry.

Alongside her husband, 39, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, took part in an agenda focused on the defence of girls’ and boys’ rights and safety in the digital space.

View post on X

The former Suits star wore a vibrant blue dress from Oscar de la Renta, with a crew neck and was sleeveless for a chic look.

She paired the dress with heels from Aquazarra, a beloved brand of the Duchess', and a necklace by Logan Howell.

The royal wore her tumbling raven locks curled and over one shoulder while her glowing makeup look featured a rosy lip and smokey eyes. Rounding off Meghan's look was stacked gold jewellery for an elevated aesthetic.

The couple rounded off day two with a luncheon held by vice president of Colombia, Francia Marquez, ahead of the upcoming Ministerial Conference on the Elimination of Violence Against Children, scheduled for this November in Bogotá.

Harper's Bazaar reports that "the special event was curated with Harry and Meghan in mind, with the menu being carefully crafted to feature some of their personal favorite dishes, including lemon cake and a chocolate tart, alongside traditional Colombian delicacies".

meghan markle yellow dress with prince harry on nigeria tour © Getty
Meghan wore a Carolina Herrera yellow silk column gown on her recent Nigeria mini-tour

It isn't the first time the mother of two has worn a dress of this colour, or cut for that matter. In May, the ex-actress flew to Nigeria for a tour with her husband where she stunned in a sunshine yellow dress with the identical silhouette from Carolina Herrera. 

Meghan styled the vivid look with a Nigerian Aso-Oke which was gifted to her by the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, as well as hammered-gold disc earrings from Jennifer Meyer and a gold Aurate collar necklace.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in blue cape dress© Getty
Meghan wore the blue Safiyaa gown at a state dinner hosted by the president of Fiji

The King's daughter-in-law also wore a vibrant blue look on a previous royal tour. Meghan was seen at a state dinner hosted by the president of the Fiji Jioji Konrote at the Grand Pacific Hotel where she dazzled in a blue Safiyaa gown.

The garment was a floor-grazing piece with a built-in cape and capped sleeves. She styled the dress with statement earrings and a shimmering makeup look.

Meghan's Colombia tour-drobe

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking through a school with children© Eric Charbonneau
Meghan wore Chanel heels and a linen blazer

The Duchess has pulled out all the stops so far on this trip. On Friday she visited Colegio La Giralda, a school in Santa Fe, where she looked polished in a Loro Piana linen blazer in a camel hue paired with cigarette pants and a tailored white shirt.

meghan markle prince harry rehabilitation centre colombia © Mario Castillo/GTRES/Shutterstock
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited a rehabilitation centre during their trip to Colombia

DISCOVER: Meghan Markle pays heartwarming tribute to son Prince Archie on visit to Colombian school

Meghan also paid tribute to Harry's mother Princess Diana by wearing her gold butterfly earrings. Earlier in the day she rocked a silky printed skirt by Colombian designer Juan Edios with quiet luxury mules from Jimmy Choo and a Guiliva Heritage white shirt.

