Meghan Markle is a vision in Princess Diana's precious earrings

Meghan Markle styled up a storm, as per usual, as she stepped out on Friday for day two of her and Prince Harry's Colombia tour.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, was seen during a visit to Colegio La Giralda, a school in Santa Fe, where they met school children and their teachers.

© Mario Castillo/GTRES/Shutterstock Meghan wore Chanel heels Meghan looked beautiful in a camel-hued linen blazer - the 'Jamilla' style from Loro Piana which featured double-breasted buttons and rolled sleeves for a more casual take on a luxury look.

© Shutterstock The Sussexes visited a local school The former Suits star teamed the $3,980 blazer with a pair of chic black cigarette pants which cut off at the shin and a fitted white shirt.

© Mario Castillo/GTRES/Shutterstock Meghan wore a quiet luxury look To accessorise her look, the mother of two opted for the classic 'Goatskin and Grosgrain Slingbacks in Beige and Black' from Chanel and the 'Crossbody Bag in Panna' from Cesta Collective.

A tribute to Harry's mother © Mario Castillo/GTRES/Shutterstock Meghan wore Diana's butterfly earrings Meghan's jewellery was the most sentimental aspect of the Duchess' look. To complement her Cartier 'Love' bracelet, Meghan wore her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's earrings.

© Getty Diana wore the earrings on 4 May 1986 in British Columbia, Canada The ornate piece of jewellery was gold studs in the shape of butterflies with diamonds and black shimmering stones. The late Princess of Wales was seen wearing the ethereal jewels in May 1986 when she and her then-husband Prince Charles embarked on a trip to Canada. Diana styled the butterfly earrings with the matching choker to dress up her blue Catherine Walker suit and patterned Graham Smith hat.

© Getty Diana's earrings were worn by Meghan on Friday While Diana wore her hair down in a typical 80s flick, Meghan opted for a slick old money bun with a side parting. Her makeup look was also pristine, featuring a pink-toned nude lip and a warm smokey eye.

Meghan's tour-drobe © Mario Castillo/GTRES/Shutterstock Meghan teamed her printed skirt with an off-white silk blouse and Jimmy Choo mules Later that day, Meghan switched up her look for a visit to the Centro de Rehabilitación Inclusiva during a training session with the Invictus Games Team Colombia. The Duchess channeled quiet luxury in the 'Amaime' silk skirt from Colombian designer Juan Edios which came in a green and ivory spotty pattern. She teamed the garment with the white 'Husband' shirt from Guiliva Heritage and her 'Etana 50' mules from Jimmy Choo with a kitten heel.



Recommended video You may also like Meghan Markle's Best Looks

© Eric Charbonneau Harry and Meghan had tea with the Vice President and her partner Her first day brought three fabulous looks. Prince Harry's wife chose a Veronica Beard collared co-ord for her first day in the South American country as she met with her host and vice president of Colombia, Francia Marquez, before heading to the Colegio Cultura Popular school.