Meghan Markle wows in luxurious blazer and Princess Diana's earrings
Meghan markle side on with harry© Mario Castillo/GTRES/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle is a vision in Princess Diana's precious earrings

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out on day two of their Colombia tour

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Meghan Markle styled up a storm, as per usual, as she stepped out on Friday for day two of her and Prince Harry's Colombia tour. 

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, was seen during a visit to Colegio La Giralda, a school in Santa Fe, where they met school children and their teachers. 

Meghan markle in camel blazer walking with child© Mario Castillo/GTRES/Shutterstock
Meghan wore Chanel heels

Meghan looked beautiful in a camel-hued linen blazer - the 'Jamilla' style from Loro Piana which featured double-breasted buttons and rolled sleeves for a more casual take on a luxury look.

The Sussexes with school children outside© Shutterstock
The Sussexes visited a local school

The former Suits star teamed the $3,980 blazer with a pair of chic black cigarette pants which cut off at the shin and a fitted white shirt.

Meghan markle in garden with children© Mario Castillo/GTRES/Shutterstock
Meghan wore a quiet luxury look

To accessorise her look, the mother of two opted for the classic 'Goatskin and Grosgrain Slingbacks in Beige and Black' from Chanel and the 'Crossbody Bag in Panna' from Cesta Collective.

A tribute to Harry's mother

Meghan markle side on with harry© Mario Castillo/GTRES/Shutterstock
Meghan wore Diana's butterfly earrings

Meghan's jewellery was the most sentimental aspect of the Duchess' look. To complement her Cartier 'Love' bracelet, Meghan wore her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's earrings. 

Diana in 1986 in blue top and hat © Getty
Diana wore the earrings on 4 May 1986 in British Columbia, Canada

The ornate piece of jewellery was gold studs in the shape of butterflies with diamonds and black shimmering stones. The late Princess of Wales was seen wearing the ethereal jewels in May 1986 when she and her then-husband Prince Charles embarked on a trip to Canada.

Diana styled the butterfly earrings with the matching choker to dress up her blue Catherine Walker suit and patterned Graham Smith hat. 

Diana and charles sitting in 1986© Getty
Diana's earrings were worn by Meghan on Friday

While Diana wore her hair down in a typical 80s flick, Meghan opted for a slick old money bun with a side parting. 

Her makeup look was also pristine, featuring a pink-toned nude lip and a warm smokey eye.

Meghan's tour-drobe

prince harry meghan markle colombia trip© Mario Castillo/GTRES/Shutterstock
Meghan teamed her printed skirt with an off-white silk blouse and Jimmy Choo mules

Later that day, Meghan switched up her look for a visit to the Centro de Rehabilitación Inclusiva during a training session with the Invictus Games Team Colombia. 

The Duchess channeled quiet luxury in the 'Amaime' silk skirt from Colombian designer Juan Edios which came in a green and ivory spotty pattern. She teamed the garment with the white 'Husband' shirt from Guiliva Heritage and her 'Etana 50' mules from Jimmy Choo with a kitten heel.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with Colombia Vice President Francia MÃ¡rquez and Yerney Pinillo © Eric Charbonneau
Harry and Meghan had tea with the Vice President and her partner

Her first day brought three fabulous looks. Prince Harry's wife chose a Veronica Beard collared co-ord for her first day in the South American country as she met with her host and vice president of Colombia, Francia Marquez, before heading to the Colegio Cultura Popular school.

Prince Harry and Meghan are seen at Centro Nacional de las Artes Delia Zapata© Getty
Meghan wore a Johanna Ortiz dress

DISCOVER:Meghan Markle pays heartwarming tribute to son Prince Archie on visit to Colombian school

For her second look, Meghan slipped into a Johanna Ortiz printed midi dress styled with a beautiful $1,200 vintage ring for a visit to the Delia Zapata Art Center before rocking a luxe brown monochromatic look to speak at the 'Responsible Digital Future' forum.

