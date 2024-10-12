Meghan Markle shines in waist-sculpting trousers as she steps out without her diamond engagement ring

In honour of International Day of the Girl, the Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to Girls, Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.

Meghan, 43, looked poised and polished in a pair of high-waisted cream trousers and an easy breezy blue linen shirt for the occasion, elevating her ensemble with a pair of tan pointed-toe pumps.

The wife of Prince Harry cinched her waist with a caramel-hued leather belt, and added a casual twist to her outfit by wearing her loose-fitted shirt rolled up at the sleeves and unbuttoned at the top.

© Instagram/@livinlikelarz The Duchess of Sussex oozed elegance in white trousers and a blue shirt

The mother-of-two, who shares Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, with the Duke of Sussex, wore her glossy raven hair loose and curled, while her complexion was left glowy with a hydrating makeup combination.

The Duchess appeared to go without her three-stone white diamond engagement ring for the occasion, wearing a silver diamond pavé ring in its place slotted atop her gold wedding band.

© Archwell Foundation Meghan wasn't wearing her engagement ring

Meghan Markle's rare diamond engagement ring © Karwai Tang Prince Harry designed Meghan's engagement ring himself It's not the first time Meghan has gone without the precious ring, which Prince Harry designed himself interwoven with personal details and hidden meanings, including two diamonds from the late Princess Diana's personal jewellery collection. David Allen, an expert from 77 Diamonds, spoke to HELLO! as the couple's wedding took place in 2018, revealing that: "A ring of this size and quality would start at around £50,000 but with the use of the late Princess Diana's diamonds as side stones, this ring, like Kate's before it, is of inestimable worth."

Meghan was first seen without her engagement ring at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards in May, and continued a string of appearances without wearing the priceless sparkler. © Getty The Duchess was seen for the first time without her engagement ring in May 2023

It wasn't until January of this year, at a film premiere in Kingston, Jamaica, for the musical drama Bob Marley: One Love, that Meghan was seen wearing her ring. It marked the first time in eight months the Duchess had sported the precious diamonds. © Getty The Duchess of Sussex's bespoke engagement ring includes two diamonds from Princess Diana's collection