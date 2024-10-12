Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle shines in waist-sculpting trousers and replaces her diamond engagement ring
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in white jacket© Getty

Meghan Markle shines in waist-sculpting trousers as she steps out without her diamond engagement ring

The Duchess of Sussex's three-diamond engagement ring from Prince Harry was replaced with a silver band

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
In honour of International Day of the Girl, the Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to Girls, Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara. 

Meghan, 43, looked poised and polished in a pair of high-waisted cream trousers and an easy breezy blue linen shirt for the occasion, elevating her ensemble with a pair of tan pointed-toe pumps.

The wife of Prince Harry cinched her waist with a caramel-hued leather belt, and added a casual twist to her outfit by wearing her loose-fitted shirt rolled up at the sleeves and unbuttoned at the top. 

Meghan oozed elegance in white trousers and a blue shirt© Instagram/@livinlikelarz
The Duchess of Sussex oozed elegance in white trousers and a blue shirt

The mother-of-two, who shares Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, with the Duke of Sussex, wore her glossy raven hair loose and curled, while her complexion was left glowy with a hydrating makeup combination. 

The Duchess appeared to go without her three-stone white diamond engagement ring for the occasion, wearing a silver diamond pavé ring in its place slotted atop her gold wedding band.

Meghan wasn't wearing her engagement ring© Archwell Foundation
Meghan wasn't wearing her engagement ring

Meghan Markle's rare diamond engagement ring

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, ring detail, attend an official photocall to announce the engagement of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Karwai Tang
Prince Harry designed Meghan's engagement ring himself

It's not the first time Meghan has gone without the precious ring, which Prince Harry designed himself interwoven with personal details and hidden meanings, including two diamonds from the late Princess Diana's personal jewellery collection. 

David Allen, an expert from 77 Diamonds, spoke to HELLO! as the couple's wedding took place in 2018, revealing that: "A ring of this size and quality would start at around £50,000 but with the use of the late Princess Diana's diamonds as side stones, this ring, like Kate's before it, is of inestimable worth."

Meghan was first seen without her engagement ring at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards in May, and continued a string of appearances without wearing the priceless sparkler. 

Harry and Meghan in New York© Getty
The Duchess was seen for the first time without her engagement ring in May 2023

It wasn't until January of this year, at a film premiere in Kingston, Jamaica, for the musical drama Bob Marley: One Love, that Meghan was seen wearing her ring. It marked the first time in eight months the Duchess had sported the precious diamonds. 

The Duchess of Sussex's bespoke engagement ring includes two diamonds from Princess Diana's collection© Getty
The Duchess of Sussex's bespoke engagement ring includes two diamonds from Princess Diana's collection

It's not known why Meghan chooses to occasionally go without her Cleave & Company bespoke engagement ring, though PEOPLE formerly reported that she chooses not to wear the attention-spinning sparkler in order to make sure meet and greets can be more low-key affairs.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts as she speaks to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre in Southport, north west England on October 10, 2024, where she and Prince William met rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, all died in an attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the town on July 29, which also left ten people injured, eight of them children. (Photo by Danny Lawson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DANNY LAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)© DANNY LAWSON
The Princess of Wales most recently stepped out without her engagement ring

The Princess of Wales is also known to occasionally remove her iconic diamond and sapphire engagement ring, which belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. 

Oncology pharmacist Dazhi Liu previously told HELLO! that chemotherapy could have an impact on the royal's jewellery choices."During cancer treatment, there are several practical reasons why someone might need to take off their rings," said Dazhi. "Chemotherapy can cause fluid retention in the hands, which might make rings tight and difficult."

