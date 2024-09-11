Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle drips in breathtaking $30k diamond birthday present from Prince Harry
Subscribe
Meghan Markle drips in breathtaking $30k diamond birthday present from Prince Harry
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends "The Lion King" European Premiere at Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England.© Max Mumby/Indigo

Meghan Markle drips in breathtaking $30k diamond necklace that could be from Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex recently celebrated her birthday, did her husband surprise her with $30,000 worth of 'lucky' jewels?

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

New photographs of the Duchess of Sussex attending a launch party for Godmothers bookstore in Santa Barbara have emerged on Instagram - and she looked as stylish as ever in a sleek cream ensemble. 

Meghan, 43, stayed loyal to her foolproof style for the intimate occasion, wearing a white tank top and wide-leg flared trousers from Ralph Lauren. Adding contrast to her tonal wardrobe, she slipped into black suede heels that complemented her glossy raven hair. 

Elizabeth Holmes, author of HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style, shared a photograph alongside Harry and Meghan on her personal Instagram account, along with the caption: 

"I was invited to the opening weekend festivities of @godmothersbooks, a new bookstore in this picturesque oceanside enclave - along with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Oprah Winfrey and more from the rarefied Montecito set."

View post on Instagram
 

Most striking about the mother-of-two's clean and casual look, however, was the breathtaking diamond necklace that glittered around her neck. 

According to royal style blog @royalfashionpolice, Meghan's sublime sparkles are a new addition in her ever-growing jewellery collection. She wore the '18k Fortuna Tennis Necklace with Diamonds in Yellow Gold' from Logan Hollowell - a piece that sets its wearer back $30,000 (£23,261). 

It's not clear when the spectacular diamonds came into Meghan's possession, but the necklace's hidden meaning of embodying luck and fortune suggest it may have been a birthday present from her husband, Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands as they dance at their wedding© Netflix
The Duke and Duchess rang in six years of marriage this summer, as Meghan also celebrated her 43rd birthday in August

The jewellery writes: "Introducing the 18k Fortuna Tennis Necklace with Diamonds, a divine embodiment of luck and fortune inspired by the Roman goddess herself. Fortuna, the goddess of fortune and luck, serves as the muse for this exquisite piece, seamlessly blending elegance with the whims of fate."

Crafted in 18k gold, this tennis necklace is a manifestation of Fortuna's powers. Each diamond, carefully set in the necklace, reflects the goddess's ability to randomize and bring luck, adding a touch of celestial brilliance to the wearer."

The beautiful jewels aren't the only tennis set in the Duchess' jewellery collection. She is now the proud owner of the later Princess Diana's precious Cartier 'Tennis' bracelet. 

The Duchess of Sussex wore Diana's diamond tennis bracelet tothe Annual Salute To Freedom Gala on November 10, 2021 in New York City.© Getty
The Duchess of Sussex wore Diana's diamond tennis bracelet tothe Annual Salute To Freedom Gala on November 10, 2021 in New York City.

The diamond tennis bracelet has been in Meghan's possession for a number of years, with the royal was first spotted wearing it in 2018 during the royal tour of Australia and Fiji. 

Meghan also paid tribute to Diana by wearing the bracelet at her infamous interview with Oprah, going on to wear the diamond bracelet as she and Prince Harry attended the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala in New York City.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More