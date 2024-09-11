Meghan Markle drips in breathtaking $30k diamond necklace that could be from Prince Harry

New photographs of the Duchess of Sussex attending a launch party for Godmothers bookstore in Santa Barbara have emerged on Instagram - and she looked as stylish as ever in a sleek cream ensemble.

Meghan, 43, stayed loyal to her foolproof style for the intimate occasion, wearing a white tank top and wide-leg flared trousers from Ralph Lauren. Adding contrast to her tonal wardrobe, she slipped into black suede heels that complemented her glossy raven hair.

Elizabeth Holmes, author of HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style, shared a photograph alongside Harry and Meghan on her personal Instagram account, along with the caption:

"I was invited to the opening weekend festivities of @godmothersbooks, a new bookstore in this picturesque oceanside enclave - along with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Oprah Winfrey and more from the rarefied Montecito set."

Most striking about the mother-of-two's clean and casual look, however, was the breathtaking diamond necklace that glittered around her neck.

According to royal style blog @royalfashionpolice, Meghan's sublime sparkles are a new addition in her ever-growing jewellery collection. She wore the '18k Fortuna Tennis Necklace with Diamonds in Yellow Gold' from Logan Hollowell - a piece that sets its wearer back $30,000 (£23,261).

It's not clear when the spectacular diamonds came into Meghan's possession, but the necklace's hidden meaning of embodying luck and fortune suggest it may have been a birthday present from her husband, Prince Harry.

© Netflix The Duke and Duchess rang in six years of marriage this summer, as Meghan also celebrated her 43rd birthday in August

The jewellery writes: "Introducing the 18k Fortuna Tennis Necklace with Diamonds, a divine embodiment of luck and fortune inspired by the Roman goddess herself. Fortuna, the goddess of fortune and luck, serves as the muse for this exquisite piece, seamlessly blending elegance with the whims of fate."

Crafted in 18k gold, this tennis necklace is a manifestation of Fortuna's powers. Each diamond, carefully set in the necklace, reflects the goddess's ability to randomize and bring luck, adding a touch of celestial brilliance to the wearer."

The beautiful jewels aren't the only tennis set in the Duchess' jewellery collection. She is now the proud owner of the later Princess Diana's precious Cartier 'Tennis' bracelet.

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex wore Diana's diamond tennis bracelet tothe Annual Salute To Freedom Gala on November 10, 2021 in New York City.

The diamond tennis bracelet has been in Meghan's possession for a number of years, with the royal was first spotted wearing it in 2018 during the royal tour of Australia and Fiji.

Meghan also paid tribute to Diana by wearing the bracelet at her infamous interview with Oprah, going on to wear the diamond bracelet as she and Prince Harry attended the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala in New York City.