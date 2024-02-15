Meghan Markle delicate diamond engagement ring: all the details

Prince Harry's engagement to Meghan Markle in November 2017 was a suitably romantic and intimate occasion, with the perfect ring to match.

When the Duke of Sussex first discussed his engagement to Meghan during a BBC interview, he explained that he proposed during a quiet night in with Meghan while she roasted a chicken.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Meghan with her iconic ring

He would go on to later share the adorable details of the moment he popped the question in Spare, revealing that he had popped a bottle of champagne unexpectedly and had "set electric candles around the blanket" in their walled garden at Nottingham Cottage.

© DANIEL LEAL Prince Harry and Meghan announcing their engagement

He had "wanted it to look like Botswana, where I'd first thought of proposing", he wrote.

The engagement ring he got for Meghan Markle was an equally thoughtful choice, as he designed it himself with a number of historical details that not only reflected their relationship as a couple, but his family heritage.

Here is all we know about the stunning engagement ring.

The design

Prince Harry designed the engagement ring himself - unlike his brother Prince William, who famously opted for his mother Princess Diana's famous diamond and sapphire ring.

The ring itself has a cushion cut diamond, estimated to be between 2.5 and 3 carat, supported by two round diamonds. The stones are set in white gold with the main band of the ring in yellow gold.

© Chris Jackson A close-up of the Duchess' ring, 2018

Yet the famous piece of jewellery was also referential to his mother, as the side stones, two round diamonds, came from Princess Diana's personal jewellery collection.

Meghan revealed that it was "important" to her to know that the late royal was "a part of this with us".

© Max Mumby/Indigo Meghan wearing her engagement ring and wedding band in 2018

She added: "It's incredibly special to be able to have this, which sort of links where [Harry comes] from and Botswana, which is important to us, it's perfect."

The main stone - a cushion cut diamond - links more intimately to the couple's relationship, as it's from Botswana where the couple took their first holiday together. Harry explained that it was on this holiday where he decided he wanted to marry her.

© Karwai Tang Meghan and Harry hold hands, showing off their engagement ring

"It was I think about three, maybe four weeks after our first date that I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana," The Prince revealed. "And we camped out with each other under the stars … she came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic."

The Duke of Sussex selected a yellow gold band, reportedly his wife's favorite, from Cleave & Company, the late Queen Elizabeth's regular jeweller.

How much did it cost

David Allen, an expert from 77 Diamonds, spoke to HELLO! as the couple's wedding took place in 2018, revealing that: "A ring of this size and quality would start at around £50,000 but with the use of the late Princess Diana's diamonds as side stones, this ring, like Kate's before it, is of inestimable worth."

© DANIEL LEAL Prince Harry with Meghan, showing off her ring

He continued: "The last Royal engagement that came with a Trilogy engagement ring was the Countess of Wessex in 1999 to Prince Edward which features a round centre stone and heart shape side stones."

Why doesn’t the Duchess of Sussex wear her ring anymore

Eagle eyed fans regularly take note when they see that the Duchess of Sussex isn't wearing her engagement ring, and over the past few years she has opted not to wear it at a number of public events.

© Pool The Duchess seemingly not wearing her ring while with baby Archie, 2019

In 2023 reports noted that the Duchess' ring had been taken in for servicing after the setting came loose. But back in 2019, PEOPLE heard from a source that Meghan actually chooses not to wear her engagement ring or her eternity ring for certain occasions, in order to make sure meet and greets can be more low-key affairs.

© Getty Harry and Meghan are on a three-day visit to Canada

Instead she has opted to wear her Welsh gold wedding ring and a Jennifer Meyer turquoise marquise ring.

Before and after upgrade

As Meghan and Harry introduced their son Archie to the world, many keen fans noticed that the Duchess had upgraded her engagement ring band. She debuted the new ring during 2019's Trooping the Colour ceremony.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Meghan's upgraded engagement ring

The original solid yellow gold band, crafted by Cleave and Company, had been replaced with a thin micro-pavé band instead.

It's worth mentioning that the Duchess often wears her engagement ring alongside her wedding band, which is much thinner than the original engagement band was. Perhaps she thought that the micro pavé band coordinated better with her wedding ring, which is made from rare Welsh gold from Clogau.