Meghan Markle's £195 handbag charm is the most unusual accessory a royal has worn

The Duchess of Sussex is no stranger to a sentimental accessory.

From her pendant jewellery embossed with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's names, to her Dior handbag embroidered with her royal title, Meghan is not one to shy away from a personalised fashion statement.

Her latest accessory, however, is easily her most unexpected. Earlier this month, the wife of Prince Harry was seen visiting Godmothers, a newly-opened bookstore in Santa Barbara.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were amongst the star-studded guests at the opening of Godmothers

In photographs published by PEOPLE, Meghan cuts a casual figure in an all-navy ensemble, including an oversized sweater from Anine Bing and relaxed linen trousers.

The Duchess appeared to be holding a set of keys as she clasped her phone and wallet in one hand - of which a dainty kitsch charm dangled from a lobster-clasp keychain.

The unique accessory has been identified as being the £195 ($310) 'Match Book Charm' from Anya Hindmarch.

The cream leather piece, reminiscent of a tiny box of matches, reads "TAKE WHAT YOU NEED" on the cover, while inside several 'matches' displaying wholesome words of wellness are lined up behind the flap.

Anya Hindmarch labels the playful charm as something to "make your bag your own," and describes it as a "whimsical leather match book charm" that can be clipped to the outside of a bag or used as a key ring.

Sweet phrases such as 'A HUG', 'PATIENCE' and 'A SMILE' are seen inside Meghan's bag charm. It marks the first time Meghan was seen wearing the unusual accessory, suggesting the sweet charm may have been a gift for her birthday in August.

Harry and Meghan attended the opening of the Godmothers bookstore in Summerland

It's not the first time the mother-of-two has surprised royal fans with her choice of accessories this month. At the opening of Godmother's bookstore, Meghan wore the '18k Fortuna Tennis Necklace with Diamonds in Yellow Gold' from Logan Hollowell - a piece that sets its wearer back $30,000 (£23,261).

The Duchess of Sussex is also the proud owner of Princess Diana's diamond tennis bracelet

It's not clear when the spectacular diamonds came into Meghan's possession, but the necklace's hidden meaning of embodying luck and fortune suggests it may have been a birthday present from her husband, Prince Harry.