Princess Anne shines in stylish blazer and wraparound shades

Princess Anne has filled her schedule as we head into the autumn - the latest outing of which calling for a trip to Southampton.

The Princess Royal, 74, attended the Southampton International Boat Show on Friday where she looked pristine in a fitted navy blazer with three buttons placed asymmetrically down her left side.

© Paul Wyeth Anne made an appearance at Southampton International Boat Show

Zara Tindall's mother teamed her textured jacket with the matching straight-cut trousers and classic black patent loafers.

© Southampton Boat Show The Princess wore wraparound shades

To jazz up her navy ensemble, Peter Phillips' mother wore a patterned silk neck scarf and her go-to wraparound sunglasses. Rounding off the look was her gold brooch and matching necklace.

The Princess is the president of the Royal Yachting Association and a passionate advocate for the maritime industry. She toured the event and met with exhibitors to highlight the importance of sustainability in the boating sector.

© Southampton International Boat Show Princess Anne wore a fitted blazer

Princess Anne's recent outings

The outing comes just hours after Anne headed out to honour another one of her patronages. The royal met some hard-working pooches at the ISDS International Sheep Dog Trials in Lanarkshire.

© The Royal Family Princess Anne is a devoted animal lover like her mother

King Charles' sister is the patron of the International Sheep Dog Society, which registers over 6000 Border Collie puppies each year on behalf of its members and organises five trials every year within the UK and Ireland.

The royal opted for her oversized Olympic coat and leather boots for the occasion.

© Getty Princess Anne is set to represent King Charles abroad later this month

Princess Anne's public-facing work is also set to take her abroad as she prepares to represent King Charles on a visit to the Netherlands on 21 and 22 September.

The trip will commemorate 80 years since the battle of Arnhem and will remember the WWII battle that was part of Operation Market Garden which took place in the Rhine.

© Getty Princess Anne wore sporty sneakers and a bucket hat in Paris

It will be Anne's first abroad engagement since she travelled to Paris for the Olympics in July. Prince William's aunt surprised royal followers in a Team GB bucket hat and Adidas trainers.