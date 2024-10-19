Princess Anne surprises in boldest coat in her collection

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne surprises in wildest coat in her collection
Princess Anne in red printed coat and blue hat© Getty

King Charles' sister attended a performance by the Spanish Riding School of Vienna

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess Royal rocked one of the most eye-catching pieces in her collection on Friday night when she attended a performance by the Spanish Riding School of Vienna at the OVO Wembley Arena in London.

Princess Anne, 74, was spotted prior to the performance greeting riders wearing the boldest coat in her collection - the 'Nehru Coat in Venetian Red' by Shibumi which featured a floral and crane print.

The Princess Royal in red coat in stables© Alamy
The Princess Royal attended the opening night of the Spanish Riding School tour at OVO Arena Wembley

The longline cashmere jacket with a mandarin collar was teamed with the matching Venetian Red Shawl for an extra layer of warmth and a teal satin blouse.

The Princess Royal shaking hand of Alfred Hudler from the Spanish Riding School © Alamy
The Princess Royal met with CEO Alfred Hudler from the Spanish Riding School

For accessories, Zara Tindall's mother chose a triple string of pearls and matching pearl earrings - how classic! As per her usual style, King Charles' sister wore her hair in a bouffant updo.

The Princess Royal shaking hands of riders© Alamy
The Princess Royal is a passionate equestrian

The event was hosted by presenter Nicki Chapman and showcased the snowy white Lipizzaner horses - a favourite of the royal family. Anne has supported the Spanish Riding School for decades and even rode one of their horses in 1969 during a visit alongside the late Queen.

A royal re-wear

Princess Anne walking© Getty
Princess Anne wore her £425 coat to the 2024 Commonwealth Day Service

It isn't the first time Anne has worn the Shibumi coat on a public engagement. The royal was spotted entering Westminster Abbey in March as she attended the Commonwealth Day Service wearing the same garment.

On this occasion, the £425 jacket was styled with a knee-length teal dress and duck egg blue hat.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends day one of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2024 in Ascot, England.© Samir Hussein
Anne re-wore the coat to Ascot

The royal also turned heads at Royal Ascot this summer when she teamed the Shibumi jacket with a bright Tiffany blue hat as she rode in a carriage with Lady Gabriella Kingston.

Princess Anne's colourful wardrobe

princess anne walking in skirt suit© Shutterstock
Princess Anne rocked a chic polka dot suit

The Princess Royal is not afraid of a loud print. In September, she flew to the Netherlands where she attended the Airborne Memorial Service in Oosterbeek.

princess anne at service in skirt suit© Shutterstock
Anne at the service in Oosterbeek

The Princess was seen in a blue skirt suit featuring a navy polka dot pattern. She tied the look together with a cornflower blue blouse and slip-on black heels.

Princess Anne in grey floral coat dress and hat© Getty
Princess Anne wore a printed coat to the Sovereign's Royal National Lifeboat Institution garden party

DISCOVER: Princess Anne wows in 90s suede skirt and knee-high boots 

A printed jacket was also the order of the day on 23 May 2024 when Anne attended the Sovereign's Royal National Lifeboat Institution garden party at Buckingham Palace. She wore a pale blue number with a matching hat and navy gloves.

