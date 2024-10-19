Princess Anne surprises in boldest coat in her collection

The Princess Royal rocked one of the most eye-catching pieces in her collection on Friday night when she attended a performance by the Spanish Riding School of Vienna at the OVO Wembley Arena in London.
Princess Anne, 74, was spotted prior to the performance greeting riders wearing the boldest coat in her collection - the 'Nehru Coat in Venetian Red' by Shibumi which featured a floral and crane print.
The longline cashmere jacket with a mandarin collar was teamed with the matching Venetian Red Shawl for an extra layer of warmth and a teal satin blouse.
For accessories, Zara Tindall's mother chose a triple string of pearls and matching pearl earrings - how classic! As per her usual style, King Charles' sister wore her hair in a bouffant updo.
The event was hosted by presenter Nicki Chapman and showcased the snowy white Lipizzaner horses - a favourite of the royal family. Anne has supported the Spanish Riding School for decades and even rode one of their horses in 1969 during a visit alongside the late Queen.
A royal re-wear
It isn't the first time Anne has worn the Shibumi coat on a public engagement. The royal was spotted entering Westminster Abbey in March as she attended the Commonwealth Day Service wearing the same garment.
On this occasion, the £425 jacket was styled with a knee-length teal dress and duck egg blue hat.
A printed jacket was also the order of the day on 23 May 2024 when Anne attended the Sovereign's Royal National Lifeboat Institution garden party at Buckingham Palace. She wore a pale blue number with a matching hat and navy gloves.
