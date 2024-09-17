Princess Anne recreates 90s wardrobe in silhouette-skimming suede jacket

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne recreates 90s wardrobe in silhouette-skimming jacket
Princess Anne wearing red coat and smiling© Getty

The Princess Royal revived one of her best autumnal looks of the 90s

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Anne cut an elegant figure in Bristol on Monday as she visited a charity to celebrate the organisation's 50th anniversary of supporting victims of crime.

The Princess Royal, 74, looked effortlessly chic in a white tea dress adorned with a blue botanical print and layered with a waist-cinching camel-hued jacket and a printed silk scarf. 

Staying loyal to her go-to beauty regime, the mother-of-two slicked her hair into a neat chignon and added a berry-red lipstick to finish her look. 

Princess Anne looked elegant in a camel-hued blazer to visit Victim Support in Bristol
Princess Anne looked elegant in a camel-hued blazer to visit Victim Support in Bristol

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the charity shared a heartwarming message following the Princess Royal's visit. 

"We want to say a big #ThankYou to Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal for visiting us to mark our 50th anniversary.

"We celebrated our staff and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to deliver vital support to victims of crime."

View post on X

It's not unlike Princess Anne to reign supreme in the style department, having earned her fashion stripes as one of the best-dressed royal ladies decades ago.

From recycling looks from her twenties to wearing her late mother Queen Elizabeth II's clothes, the royal is no stranger to a head-turning sartorial ensemble. 

The Princess Royal wore her suede-collar jacket over a printed tea dress
The Princess Royal wore her suede-collar jacket over a printed tea dress

With her latest look, it seems the Princess Royal unknowingly rocked one of autumn's most highly-anticipated fashion trends; the suede jacket. 

The royal fashion muse looked smart and sophisticated in her silhouette-skimming blazer, which featured a contrasting suede collar in a chocolate-brown hue. 

It's not the first time the sister of King Charles has served up style inspiration for the colder seasons. From the late nineties to the early noughties, the Princess often rocked an asymmetrical tweed blazer with contrasting brown lapels. 

The Princess Royal wearing a brown tweed jacket in 1999© Shutterstock
The Princess Royal wearing a brown tweed jacket in 1999

She often fashioned the look with a bold printed silk scarf, similar to her look in Bristol earlier this week. 

Far from being something of a 70s or 90s fashion throwback, suede jackets and chocolate brown hues were a key fabric on the autumn/winter '24 catwalks and a mainstay of Copenhagen Fashion Week - proving the Princess Royal is forever ahead of the fashion game.

