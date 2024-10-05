The Princess of Wales has long been a royal style icon, but her style has entered a new era of fabulous post-40.

Prince William's wife, now 42, turned 40 in 2022 and pulled out a look in the December which was truly unmatched. The mother of two attended The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall in Boston alongside her husband where she stunned in a vibrant mint green slinky gown.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore her slinkiest look to date after turning 40 The Bardot-style garment from Solace London featured long fitted sleeves and a belted waist with a leg split up the back of the skirt.

© Getty The Princess of Wales has honed her style since meeting William It was teamed with Princess Diana's emerald and diamond choker and the most incredible sparkling heels.

© Shutterstock Kate attended the royal wedding with friends before becoming a royal Kate's style has evolved from the understated looks she wore to weddings as Prince William's girlfriend in the noughties and her boho chic jeans and boots combo worn to horse events prior to her royal wedding. The Princess isn't the only royal who has truly finessed their fashion after turning 40. Join HELLO! in meeting the royal style set over forty whose best looks might just be yet to come…

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59 © Getty Sophie with balloons and flowers given by pupils celebrating her 40th birthday Duchess Sophie turned 40 in 2005. At the time at which she married Prince Edward in 1999, Sophie loved a skirt suit. By 40 she had mastered the art of styling said skirt suits with knee-high boots - a style she has brought into her 50s with a refined twist.

© Shutterstock Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh visited Brooklands Innovation Academy in this leather ensemble Some of Sophie's best looks of late have continued to feature knee-high boots, including the leather ensemble she wore on a visit to the Brooklands Museum last October.

Meghan Markle, 43 © Getty Meghan has honed her sense of style since her Suits days Meghan Markle saw in her fortieth year in 2021. She came into her own as she styled up a storm at the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York in the most striking of red gowns custom designed by Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera.

© Getty Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wowed in a red Carolina Herrera gown The first three years of her best decade have included red carpet gowns to stylish daytime looks that outrank her fashion from outings during her time as an actress in Suits by a mile.

Queen Mary of Denmark, 52 © Getty In her early days as a royal Mary wore lots of wild hats Queen Mary has worn only the most elegant of looks since entering her fourth decade. The early days of her time as a royal featured an array of outlandish hats and bold prints.

View post on Instagram Since then, Mary has refined her style to include a plethora of cinched skirts, silky blouses, and beautiful strapless gowns including the floral Lasse Spangenberg number she wore last week to a dinner in honour of the 400th anniversary of the Danish Stock Exchange.

Zara Tindall, 43 © Getty Zara's noughties style was poles apart from her modern look Zara Tindall was unrecognisable in unearthed photos from her twenties. Long gone are the days of her noughties shades and low-rise jeans.

© Getty Zara looked like Cinderella at Ascot Since turning 40, Princess Anne's daughter is all about an elegant A-line dress in the summer and a chic tailored coat and boots in the winter.

Queen Letizia of Spain, 52 © Getty Queen Letizia was formerly a Spanish television journalist Before her marriage to King Felipe, Queen Letizia was a journalist who wore nothing but plain suit jackets on TV.

© Getty Letizia wore vibrant pink to King Charles' coronation Since stepping into the royal limelight post-40, the mother of two has pulled out some impeccable looks - the peak of which was undoubtedly the pink peplum jacket and matching pencil skirt from Carolina Herrera she wore to King Charles' coronation in 2023. DISCOVER: Royals at 40: King Charles, Princess Anne, late Queen and more in 9 archive photos A truly bold departure from her news anchor wardrobe that signifies being fabulous after 40.