Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's shoulder-baring gown was her slinkiest look - ever
Subscribe
Kate Middleton's shoulder-baring gown was her slinkiest look - ever
Princess Kate in green on green glitter© Getty

Princess Kate's shoulder-baring gown was her slinkiest look to date

These royals, including Duchess Sophie and Meghan Markle, have finessed their fashion at 40

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales has long been a royal style icon, but her style has entered a new era of fabulous post-40.

Prince William's wife, now 42, turned 40 in 2022 and pulled out a look in the December which was truly unmatched. The mother of two attended The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall in Boston alongside her husband where she stunned in a vibrant mint green slinky gown.

Catherine, Princess of Wales in green dress with william© Getty
Catherine, Princess of Wales looked gorgeous in green

The mother of two attended The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall in Boston alongside her husband where she stunned in a vibrant mint green slinky gown.

The Princess of Wales in green dress beside william© Getty
The Princess of Wales wore her slinkiest look to date after turning 40

The Bardot-style garment from Solace London featured long fitted sleeves and a belted waist with a leg split up the back of the skirt. 

The Princess of Wales beside William© Getty
The Princess of Wales has honed her style since meeting William

It was teamed with Princess Diana's emerald and diamond choker and the most incredible sparkling heels.

Kate Middleton with friends at a wedding© Shutterstock
Kate attended the royal wedding with friends before becoming a royal

Kate's style has evolved from the understated looks she wore to weddings as Prince William's girlfriend in the noughties and her boho chic jeans and boots combo worn to horse events prior to her royal wedding.

The Princess isn't the only royal who has truly finessed their fashion after turning 40. Join HELLO! in meeting the royal style set over forty whose best looks might just be yet to come…

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59

Sophie with balloons and flowers given by pupils celebrating her 40th birthday© Getty
Sophie with balloons and flowers given by pupils celebrating her 40th birthday

Duchess Sophie turned 40 in 2005. At the time at which she married Prince Edward in 1999, Sophie loved a skirt suit. By 40 she had mastered the art of styling said skirt suits with knee-high boots - a style she has brought into her 50s with a refined twist. 

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in leather triple ensemble © Shutterstock
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh visited Brooklands Innovation Academy in this leather ensemble

Some of Sophie's best looks of late have continued to feature knee-high boots, including the leather ensemble she wore on a visit to the Brooklands Museum last October.

Meghan Markle, 43

Meghan markle in mini dress, flats and blazer© Getty
Meghan has honed her sense of style since her Suits days

Meghan Markle saw in her fortieth year in 2021. She came into her own as she styled up a storm at the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York in the most striking of red gowns custom designed by Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera.

Prince Harry in black tie and Meghan Markle walking in red dress© Getty
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wowed in a red Carolina Herrera gown

The first three years of her best decade have included red carpet gowns to stylish daytime looks that outrank her fashion from outings during her time as an actress in Suits by a mile.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Kate Middleton Recycling Outfits

Queen Mary of Denmark, 52

young queen Mary with frederik and queen margrethe© Getty
In her early days as a royal Mary wore lots of wild hats

Queen Mary has worn only the most elegant of looks since entering her fourth decade. The early days of her time as a royal featured an array of outlandish hats and bold prints.

View post on Instagram
 

Since then, Mary has refined her style to include a plethora of cinched skirts, silky blouses, and beautiful strapless gowns including the floral Lasse Spangenberg number she wore last week to a dinner in honour of the 400th anniversary of the Danish Stock Exchange.

Zara Tindall, 43

Zara tindall young in jeans and sunglasses© Getty
Zara's noughties style was poles apart from her modern look

Zara Tindall was unrecognisable in unearthed photos from her twenties. Long gone are the days of her noughties shades and low-rise jeans.

Mike and Zara Tindall on Ladies Day© Getty
Zara looked like Cinderella at Ascot

Since turning 40, Princess Anne's daughter is all about an elegant A-line dress in the summer and a chic tailored coat and boots in the winter.

Queen Letizia of Spain, 52

Queen Letizia was formerly a Spanish television journalist called Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano© Getty
Queen Letizia was formerly a Spanish television journalist

Before her marriage to King Felipe, Queen Letizia was a journalist who wore nothing but plain suit jackets on TV.

Letizia in pink with felipe to King Charles' coronation© Getty
Letizia wore vibrant pink to King Charles' coronation

Since stepping into the royal limelight post-40, the mother of two has pulled out some impeccable looks - the peak of which was undoubtedly the pink peplum jacket and matching pencil skirt from Carolina Herrera she wore to King Charles' coronation in 2023. 

DISCOVER: Royals at 40: King Charles, Princess Anne, late Queen and more in 9 archive photos 

A truly bold departure from her news anchor wardrobe that signifies being fabulous after 40.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More