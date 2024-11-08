Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's family member copies her most iconic leg-baring dress
kate middleton smiling in navy and white polka dot dress© Getty

Princess Kate's royal family member copies her wearing most iconic floaty dress

Prince William's wife put a certain polka dot dress on the map

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Earlier this week, the Duchess of York made an appearance at both Safety Bay High School and Waikiki Primary School in Australia - and her dress was a major head-turner.

Sarah Ferguson, 65, was seen wearing a black polka dot dress as she read to a group of school children which featured a lovely white collar and pearls for buttons.

View post on Instagram
 

The classic polka dot number also featured long sleeves that cinched at the wrist and a floaty knee-length skirt.

princess kate in navy polka dot dress at d day exhibition © Getty
Princess Kate wore her designer dress when she visited Bletchley Park

Long-time royal style followers may have felt the look was familiar - and for good reason. The ultimate royal fashion icon the Princess of Wales owns an almost identical number and has worn it on several occasions.

Princess Kate visits the D-Day exhibition at Bletchley Park on May 14, 2019 in Bletchley, England wearing an Alessandra Rich dress© Getty
Princess Kate's dress featured a beautiful collar

Prince William's wife, 42, was seen in 2019 during a visit to the 'D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion' exhibition at Bletchley Park wearing a gorgeous navy blue polka dot dress with an identical collar to Sarah's dress from earlier this week.

Kate's Alessandra Rich dress was teamed with mid-toned blue suede pumps and a Smythson black leather clutch. 

View post on Instagram
 

The Princess also wore the vintage-style printed number alongside Prince William and their children in King Charles' official seventieth-birthday family portraits.

A royal favourite

Pippa Middleton in a pale blue dress with james matthews at christening© Getty
Pippa Middleton wore a pale blue iteration

Sarah and Kate are not the only stylish women wearing this look during a royal event. 

Abigail Spencer (L) and Priyanka Chopra in wedding guest looks© Getty
Abigail Spencer wore Kate's dress to Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle

Kate's younger sister Pippa Middleton wore a cornflower blue version to Prince Louis' christening in 2018 while the Duchess of Sussex's former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer wore the navy version to Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018.

Royal style inspiration

Sarah was clearly inspired by Kate's Roland Mouret moment© Marc Piasecki
Sarah was clearly inspired by Kate's Roland Mouret moment

It isn't the first time Prince Andrew's ex-wife has channeled the Princess of Wales. 

Kate middleton in black dress with tom cruise© Getty
Kate's look for the Top Gun Royal Film Performance was a classic

In July, the Duchess attended the Knights Of Charity Gala photocall at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes in a slinky black gown with a white cape which was a doppelganger of Kate's Roland Mouret gown worn to the Royal Performance of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022.

Sarah ferguson on red carpet in green caped dress© Getty
Kate wore a caped look last November, inspiring Sarah

Meanwhile, in September Princess Beatrice's mother jetted to Sweden for the Perfect World Foundation's Honorary Conservation Award ceremony where she rocked a forest green caped gown.

The prince and Princess of Wales in black tie© Getty
The Princess of Wales wore a caped number by Safiyaa

DISCOVER: Princess Kate rocks cascading curls in unearthed university halls photo 

Her dramatic look seemed to take cues from Kate's teal caped number by Safiyaa worn to The Royal Variety Performance last November.

Read More