Earlier this week, the Duchess of York made an appearance at both Safety Bay High School and Waikiki Primary School in Australia - and her dress was a major head-turner.
Sarah Ferguson, 65, was seen wearing a black polka dot dress as she read to a group of school children which featured a lovely white collar and pearls for buttons.
The classic polka dot number also featured long sleeves that cinched at the wrist and a floaty knee-length skirt.
You may also like
Long-time royal style followers may have felt the look was familiar - and for good reason. The ultimate royal fashion icon the Princess of Wales owns an almost identical number and has worn it on several occasions.
Prince William's wife, 42, was seen in 2019 during a visit to the 'D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion' exhibition at Bletchley Park wearing a gorgeous navy blue polka dot dress with an identical collar to Sarah's dress from earlier this week.
Kate's Alessandra Rich dress was teamed with mid-toned blue suede pumps and a Smythson black leather clutch.
The Princess also wore the vintage-style printed number alongside Prince William and their children in King Charles' official seventieth-birthday family portraits.
A royal favourite
Sarah and Kate are not the only stylish women wearing this look during a royal event.
Kate's younger sister Pippa Middleton wore a cornflower blue version to Prince Louis' christening in 2018 while the Duchess of Sussex's former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer wore the navy version to Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018.
Royal style inspiration
It isn't the first time Prince Andrew's ex-wife has channeled the Princess of Wales.
In July, the Duchess attended the Knights Of Charity Gala photocall at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes in a slinky black gown with a white cape which was a doppelganger of Kate's Roland Mouret gown worn to the Royal Performance of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022.
Meanwhile, in September Princess Beatrice's mother jetted to Sweden for the Perfect World Foundation's Honorary Conservation Award ceremony where she rocked a forest green caped gown.
DISCOVER: Princess Kate rocks cascading curls in unearthed university halls photo
Her dramatic look seemed to take cues from Kate's teal caped number by Safiyaa worn to The Royal Variety Performance last November.
ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB
Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.