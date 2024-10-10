Princess Kate is beautiful in understated look for poignant private outing

The Princess of Wales made an appearance on a poignant outing on Thursday as she accompanied Prince William to Southport to privately meet bereaved families, first responders, and members of the local community affected by the tragic knife attack in July.

Kate, 42, was seen prior to the meeting as she arrived in a longline Alexander McQueen coat in an elegant chocolate brown shade.

© Alamy The royal couple appeared compassionate It was worn over a burgundy polka dot dress which appears to be the 'Margot' style from Whistles with a pussy bow addition.

© Alamy The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived for a visit to Southport Community Centre William's wife's autumn ensemble was teamed with coordinating dark suede pumps and a block colour clutch.

© Alamy The Princess of Wales wore gold fern earrings The royal put on a pristine display for the moving occasion. She wore her tumbling brunette locks in loose waves, a warm brown smokey eye, and the 'Gold Fern' drop earrings from Zoraida. In the Victorian era, the fern was a symbol of humility.

Royal tribute © Getty Charles met with members of the local community i Southport King Charles previously visited the Merseyside town in August to pay his respects to the three children who were fatally stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class and those children and their parents who survived the attack. The following day Charles sat down with the victims' parents at Clarence House for a private meeting.

The Princess' recent sightings © Instagram Prince William and Kate posing with Liz, her brother Mateo and parents Aaron and Vicky Robayna Last week, the Princess was photographed at her first official public outing since she announced her completion of preventative chemotherapy for cancer with a moving family video in September. Following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle which she did not attend, Kate met with 16-year-old Liz Hatton, an aspiring photographer who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer in January.

© Instagram Princess Kate embraces Liz after meeting her at Windsor Castle The royal couple learned of Liz's story through the London Air Ambulance Charity and William and Kate took photos with her and her family. For the occasion, Kate chose a tasteful Roland Mouret burgundy suit teamed with a fine knit top and the 'Temple of Heaven' earrings from Cassandra Goad which elevated her look.

© Karwai Tang Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore a Safiyaa dress and carried an LK Bennett handbag Prior to that, Kate was seen driving to Crathie Kirk in Balmoral where she wore a Hicks & Brown feathered hat with the same Cassandra Goad earrings and a checked coat. This summer, the royal delighted royal followers as she attended the men's final of the Wimbledon Championship. She looked radiant in a bright purple midi dress with capped sleeves from Safiyaa.

© Getty Kate looked splendid in purple The royal, who was accompanied by her nine-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte and sister Pippa Middleton, also wore a pair of gorgeous statement earrings - the 'Sabine Hoops' from By Pariah.

© Getty Kate wore her Wimbledon bow DISCOVER: Princess Kate lights up the room with new makeup look and tumbling autumnal hair She rounded off her look with the classic L.K.Bennett 'Milly' bag in nude and her tartan Wimbledon bow to signify her role as the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club where the tennis tournament is held annually.