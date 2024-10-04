Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton dazzles in £2.7k statement earrings
Catherine, Princess of Wales waves in pale blue shirt and coat© Getty

Princess Kate dazzles in £2.7k designer statement earrings

The Prince and Princess of Wales appeared following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales looked radiant as she was photographed alongside her husband Prince William following an investiture ceremony at Windsor - her first public engagement since the Wimbledon final in July.

Kate, 42, was seen meeting talented 16-year-old photographer Liz Hatton who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer back in January.

Prince William and Kate posing with Liz, her brother Mateo and parents Aaron and Vicky Robayna© Instagram
Prince William and Kate posing with Liz, her brother Mateo and parents Aaron and Vicky Robayna

The royal looked lovely in an unexpected pair of designer earrings which made a loud statement. The mother of three rocked the 'Temple of Heaven Girandole Pendant Earrings' from Cassandra Goad which retail for a staggering £2,780. 

The bold jewellery was used to dress up her timeless maroon single-breasted blazer and matching wide-leg trousers from Roland Mouret. She slipped a nude fine knit top under her suit jacket.

Princess Kate embraces Liz after meeting her at Windsor Castle© Instagram
Princess Kate embraced Liz after meeting her at Windsor Castle

Kate also wore a smokey eye and wore her brunette locks in loose bouncy curls.

Kate's statement earring collection

Kate Middleton wearing purple dress at Wimbledon© Getty
Kate wore statement gold earrings

The eye-catching Cassandra Goad pair isn't the only style of statement earrings in the royal's collection. In fact, her Wimbledon appearance called for a fabulous gold pair - the 'Sabine' hoops from By Paraiha, which spawned an affordable dupe from Missoma for £109.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends day four of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 23, 2023 in Ascot© Getty
Kate wore statement Sezane earrings

The Princess has also been known to don statement earrings at Royal Ascot. In 2023 she appeared in a red Alexander McQueen dress accessorised by her most zany earrings to date - a pair from Sezane which were reportedly a gift from Prince William.

William and Kate looking at each other on palace balcony at the coronation© Getty
Kate wore her late mother-in-law's earrings to Charles' coronation

Kate is also known to switch up her earring game. She rocked an heirloom pair from Princess Diana's collection to King Charles' coronation last May.

prince william and princess kate laughing on beach© Chris Jackson
Kate wore a beaded pair in Belize

Meanwhile, her 2022 trip to Belize called for a beach chic cobalt beaded pair from Sezane.

Kate in burgundy

Kate in a burgundy coat dress and heels© Getty
Kate wore a burgundy coat dress in 2022

Prince George's mother has made burgundy her autumn staple shade and yesterday's outing signals the first of the season.

In 2022 the King's beloved daughter-in-law hosted her Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in a berry-toned coat dress from Eponine London and matching heels.

Kate in burgundy stylish suit beside william© Getty
Kate wore the stylish suit in Boston on 1 December 2022

She was also marvellous in maroon on a 2022 visit to Boston when she debuted the Roland Mouret suit, styling it on this occasion with a pale pink pussy bow blouse and quilted Chanel handbag.

