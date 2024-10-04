The Princess of Wales looked radiant as she was photographed alongside her husband Prince William following an investiture ceremony at Windsor - her first public engagement since the Wimbledon final in July.

Kate, 42, was seen meeting talented 16-year-old photographer Liz Hatton who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer back in January.

© Instagram Prince William and Kate posing with Liz, her brother Mateo and parents Aaron and Vicky Robayna The royal looked lovely in an unexpected pair of designer earrings which made a loud statement. The mother of three rocked the 'Temple of Heaven Girandole Pendant Earrings' from Cassandra Goad which retail for a staggering £2,780. The bold jewellery was used to dress up her timeless maroon single-breasted blazer and matching wide-leg trousers from Roland Mouret. She slipped a nude fine knit top under her suit jacket.

© Instagram Princess Kate embraced Liz after meeting her at Windsor Castle Kate also wore a smokey eye and wore her brunette locks in loose bouncy curls.

Kate's statement earring collection © Getty Kate wore statement gold earrings The eye-catching Cassandra Goad pair isn't the only style of statement earrings in the royal's collection. In fact, her Wimbledon appearance called for a fabulous gold pair - the 'Sabine' hoops from By Paraiha, which spawned an affordable dupe from Missoma for £109.

© Getty Kate wore statement Sezane earrings The Princess has also been known to don statement earrings at Royal Ascot. In 2023 she appeared in a red Alexander McQueen dress accessorised by her most zany earrings to date - a pair from Sezane which were reportedly a gift from Prince William.

© Getty Kate wore her late mother-in-law's earrings to Charles' coronation Kate is also known to switch up her earring game. She rocked an heirloom pair from Princess Diana's collection to King Charles' coronation last May.

© Chris Jackson Kate wore a beaded pair in Belize Meanwhile, her 2022 trip to Belize called for a beach chic cobalt beaded pair from Sezane.

Kate in burgundy © Getty Kate wore a burgundy coat dress in 2022 Prince George's mother has made burgundy her autumn staple shade and yesterday's outing signals the first of the season. In 2022 the King's beloved daughter-in-law hosted her Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in a berry-toned coat dress from Eponine London and matching heels.

© Getty Kate wore the stylish suit in Boston on 1 December 2022 DISCOVER: Princess Kate just wore a beanie hat for the first time - and now we want one She was also marvellous in maroon on a 2022 visit to Boston when she debuted the Roland Mouret suit, styling it on this occasion with a pale pink pussy bow blouse and quilted Chanel handbag.