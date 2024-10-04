The Princess of Wales looked radiant as she was photographed alongside her husband Prince William following an investiture ceremony at Windsor - her first public engagement since the Wimbledon final in July.
Kate, 42, was seen meeting talented 16-year-old photographer Liz Hatton who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer back in January.
The royal looked lovely in an unexpected pair of designer earrings which made a loud statement. The mother of three rocked the 'Temple of Heaven Girandole Pendant Earrings' from Cassandra Goad which retail for a staggering £2,780.
The bold jewellery was used to dress up her timeless maroon single-breasted blazer and matching wide-leg trousers from Roland Mouret. She slipped a nude fine knit top under her suit jacket.
Kate's statement earring collection
The eye-catching Cassandra Goad pair isn't the only style of statement earrings in the royal's collection. In fact, her Wimbledon appearance called for a fabulous gold pair - the 'Sabine' hoops from By Paraiha, which spawned an affordable dupe from Missoma for £109.
The Princess has also been known to don statement earrings at Royal Ascot. In 2023 she appeared in a red Alexander McQueen dress accessorised by her most zany earrings to date - a pair from Sezane which were reportedly a gift from Prince William.
Kate is also known to switch up her earring game. She rocked an heirloom pair from Princess Diana's collection to King Charles' coronation last May.
Meanwhile, her 2022 trip to Belize called for a beach chic cobalt beaded pair from Sezane.
Kate in burgundy
Prince George's mother has made burgundy her autumn staple shade and yesterday's outing signals the first of the season.
In 2022 the King's beloved daughter-in-law hosted her Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in a berry-toned coat dress from Eponine London and matching heels.
She was also marvellous in maroon on a 2022 visit to Boston when she debuted the Roland Mouret suit, styling it on this occasion with a pale pink pussy bow blouse and quilted Chanel handbag.
