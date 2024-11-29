Prince Harry's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor oozes glamour in ultra-chic strapless ensemble for evening out

Lady Amelia Windsor is the ultimate sustainable fashionista, and on Thursday, the royal oozed glamour during a chic evening out.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 29-year-old shared the details of her enchanting evening. Amelia donned a strapless, off-the-shoulder structured top, complemented by an elegant gold chain around her neck.

Captioning a series of shots from her night out, Amelia penned: "Candle-lit dinner with @sezane and @iamlaurajackson @moeez."

Keeping her usual understated glam, the model opted for a fresh face of makeup with just a light base, subtle strokes of mascara, and a touch of colour on her lips. Meanwhile, her fabulous bobbed honey-blonde locks flowed freely.

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor Style File

Amelia's incredible sense of style

If one thing is for sure, it’s that Amelia never falls short with her fashion sense and often opts for quirky combinations of vibrant colours and textures.

Last month, Amelia attended her "first ever friend's" wedding and donned a gorgeous black-and-gold polka-dot gown featuring a dramatic ruffled skirt and halterneck top.

© Instagram Amelia looked so chic wearing a polka-dot dress and pink wrap

Adding a pop of colour, Amelia opted for a hot pink shawl around her shoulders—not to mention her white socks adorned with red love hearts, which she paired with chunky black loafers.

As for her bag of choice, Amelia selected a black bag shaped like a house.

© Getty The model has an incredible sense of style

Talking about her unique sense of style, Amelia told Harper's Bazaar: "It's quite simple. To be honest, I don't think I can really describe my style; I really do just go with the flow.

I'm very inspired by what I see around me, whether that's people walking down the street, or what I see on social media, or my friends – or my mum. I think she is probably my style icon."

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Amelia's mother, Sylvana Tomaselli, is a lecturer in history at St John's College, Cambridge.