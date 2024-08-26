Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor's bold leg-split wedding guest dress is a kaleidoscope of colour
Prince Harry's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor's bold leg-split wedding guest dress is a kaleidoscope of colour
Lady Amelia Windsor in a pink dress with her hair up© Kristy Sparow

Prince Harry's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor's bold leg-split wedding guest dress is a kaleidoscope of colour

The model showed off her colour-clashing style as she partied with friends

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Lady Amelia Windsor never shies away from colour, and her latest wedding guest dress was no exception.

Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin looked striking in a tangerine maxi dress with oversized pink and brown florals, a ruched neckline and a leg split.

Amelia Windsor in an orange dress and pink scarf© Instagram
The royal looked stunning in tangerine and Barbie pink

To add to the eye-catching display, she accessorised with colour-clashing fuschia platform heels in a luxe velvet material, which complemented her Barbie-pink scarf.

Layering up for the cool summer weather, Amelia wore a casual black bomber jacket over her shoulders.

Amelia Windsor posing with the bride© Instagram
Lady Amelia layered a bomber jacket over her colour-clashing ensemble

A flush of blusher along her cheekbones, long lashes and soft pink lips kept her beauty look effortlessly natural for the daytime event, while her blonde jaw-grazing bob was styled with flicked ends.

Lady Amelia Windsor arriving at the V&A Summer Party celebrating the NAOMI: In Fashion exhibition, at the Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum in London. © Getty
Lady Amelia looked stunning in pink satin at the NAOMI: In Fashion exhibition

The model, who is signed to one of the best-known agencies in the world, Storm, often turns to pretty pink clothes.

As she took to the red carpet at the V&A museum in London for the new NAOMI: In Fashion exhibit in June, the 28-year-old looked fabulous in a slinky satin maxi dress with a ruffled neckline and embroidered white bows.

Lady Amelia Windsor attends The RHS Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 20, 2024 in London, England© Getty
Lady Amelia Windsor looked pretty in pink at The RHS Chelsea Flower Show

In keeping with the pink theme, she carried a rose-coloured cottage bag and finished her look with coordinating skyscraper pink platform heels.

For the Chelsea Flower Show, she opted for a more casual rose gingham dress by sustainable brand Smock London

Lady Amelia Windsor oozed sophistication © Getty
The model often supports smaller brands

The royal, who is 43rd in the line of succession to the British throne, is a huge advocate of sustainable shopping and loves to support smaller brands.

"There are some amazing small businesses that are doing such great things and have interesting stories behind them," she previously told Hello Fashion.

“Brands that are also investing in good-quality fabrics and looking at different ways to make the clothing – and they actually have to invest quite a lot to do that. So, supporting them is important."

