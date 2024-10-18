Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor dazzles fans in daring jeans
Subscribe
Prince Harry's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor dazzles fans in daring jeans
Amelia Windsor in a pink dress© Richard Young/Shutterstock

Lady Amelia Windsor dazzles fans in daring jeans

The Duke of Kent's granddaughter is the ultimate royal fashionista!

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Autumn is finally in full swing, and so far, Lady Amelia Windsor has been excelling with her cosy sartorial portfolio.

If there's one thing we learned on Wednesday, it's that vibrant colours aren't just for summer, as the British royal shared a stunning photo wearing vibrant pink psychedelic jeans, which she paired with a gorgeous lavender fleece.

Amelia Windsor wearing a lavendar fleece and psychedelic pink jeans
Lady Amelia Windsor is so stylish

Captioning the post, the London-based It-Girl added six multicoloured square emojis separated by a sunshine emoji, mirroring the colourful print on the wall behind her.

As for her hair and makeup, the blonde beauty kept her look au naturale for the off-duty shot, her iconic bob immaculately straight. For her makeup, she opted for a sun-kissed complexion and nude lipstick.

Amelia Windsor wearing a lavendar fleece and psychedelic pink jeans
The royal It-Girl is killing it with her autumnal fashion

Friends and fans of the 29-year-old took to the comments section to share their appreciation for the sun-soaked update.

"Look at you glowing amongst all the colour! This was just the burst of rainbow I needed today!" one follower commented. A second added: "Beautiful supermodel, no matter the colour."

This isn't the first time we've seen Amelia dazzle with her impeccable taste in fashion of late.

On Monday, the royal fashionista embraced the leopard print trend for an evening at Soho House, where she attended a special screening of the new Netflix film Joy, starring James Norton, Thomasin McKenzie, and Bill Nighy.

Lady Amelia Windsor sported a 'mom' tattoo on her upper arm© Dave Benett
Lady Amelia Windsor sported a 'mom' tattoo on her upper arm

Amelia wore ultra-cool leopard print jeans, which she paired with an ab-skimming brown crop top.

One thing that couldn't go unnoticed during the high-profile evening was Amelia's brand-new tattoo.

Lady Amelia Windsor attends a special screening of "Joy" at Soho House © Dave Benett
Lady Amelia Windsor attends a special screening of "Joy" at Soho House

No stranger to elegant, fine-line inkings, Amelia's new tattoo reads 'Mom' and is situated on her upper arm. It is likely inspired by the classic design popularised in the US by members of the navy and soldiers in the early 1900s, symbolising deep love, respect, and appreciation for one's mother.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

It is not clear if the heart-shaped tattoo is a permanent addition to Amelia's ever-growing collection, but due to the stark contrast with her existing tattoos, the new tattoo could be temporary.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More