Lady Amelia Windsor dazzles fans in daring jeans

Autumn is finally in full swing, and so far, Lady Amelia Windsor has been excelling with her cosy sartorial portfolio.

If there's one thing we learned on Wednesday, it's that vibrant colours aren't just for summer, as the British royal shared a stunning photo wearing vibrant pink psychedelic jeans, which she paired with a gorgeous lavender fleece.

Lady Amelia Windsor is so stylish

Captioning the post, the London-based It-Girl added six multicoloured square emojis separated by a sunshine emoji, mirroring the colourful print on the wall behind her.

As for her hair and makeup, the blonde beauty kept her look au naturale for the off-duty shot, her iconic bob immaculately straight. For her makeup, she opted for a sun-kissed complexion and nude lipstick.

The royal It-Girl is killing it with her autumnal fashion

Friends and fans of the 29-year-old took to the comments section to share their appreciation for the sun-soaked update.

"Look at you glowing amongst all the colour! This was just the burst of rainbow I needed today!" one follower commented. A second added: "Beautiful supermodel, no matter the colour."

This isn't the first time we've seen Amelia dazzle with her impeccable taste in fashion of late.

On Monday, the royal fashionista embraced the leopard print trend for an evening at Soho House, where she attended a special screening of the new Netflix film Joy, starring James Norton, Thomasin McKenzie, and Bill Nighy.

© Dave Benett Lady Amelia Windsor sported a 'mom' tattoo on her upper arm

Amelia wore ultra-cool leopard print jeans, which she paired with an ab-skimming brown crop top.

One thing that couldn't go unnoticed during the high-profile evening was Amelia's brand-new tattoo.

© Dave Benett Lady Amelia Windsor attends a special screening of "Joy" at Soho House

No stranger to elegant, fine-line inkings, Amelia's new tattoo reads 'Mom' and is situated on her upper arm. It is likely inspired by the classic design popularised in the US by members of the navy and soldiers in the early 1900s, symbolising deep love, respect, and appreciation for one's mother.

It is not clear if the heart-shaped tattoo is a permanent addition to Amelia's ever-growing collection, but due to the stark contrast with her existing tattoos, the new tattoo could be temporary.