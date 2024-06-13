Lady Amelia Windsor could be a Bridgerton star in corseted gown

Lady Amelia Windsor looked so chic as she attended the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition Preview Party on Wednesday.
Prince William's cousin, 28, blended on-trend corsetry with a Bridgerton-inspired neckline when she stepped out in this navy midi dress.
Her regency-inspired look
The Duke of Kent's granddaughter took inspiration from the Netflix show of the moment, channeling Nicola Coughlan in the most modern way with this midnight blue look which featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with ruffled detailing.
The corset bodice featured hook-and-eye fastening and came down into a V-shape at the waist for an extra cinched silhouette. The skirt was floaty and ankle-length for a graceful look.
It-girl shoes
Never one to be overdressed, King Charles' second cousin opted for a pair of shoes which are having their moment right now - the humble ballet flat. Amelia wore a black pair with a plain ankle strap for a lesson in simple elegance.
An unusual accessory
We loved how the fashion model added an eccentric twist to her look with the 'Portobello House' bag from Lulu Guinness which was a boxy shape with white piping.
Finishing touches
The master of street style added a sense of cool to her look with stacked gold jewellery and by showing off her fine-line tattoos - details we would never expect to see from Amelia's royal relatives.
Transformed hair
At the end of May, the daughter of George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, and Sylvana Tomaselli chopped off her sandy hair into a chic bob. Courtesy of hairstylist Frankie Watts at George Northwood in Fitzrovia, the Lady donned a modern look that grazed her chin and had an undone look.
Perfect in plaid
On 3 June the royal switched up her look to attend the Vivienne Westwood x Mandarin Oriental: Unveiling The Mayfair Fan exclusive cocktail event. Amelia donned a sleeveless plaid blue dress with a high round neckline which was styled with chunky black boots.
Her hair was swept off her face and she wore minimal makeup.
A daring spin on an LBD
Amelia also attended the Dior Dinner in honour of Judy Chicago to celebrate the opening of Judy Chicago: Revelations exhibition at the Serpentine Gallery in London's Kensington Gardens.
Prince Harry's cousin wore an unexpected black midi dress with a sheer crochet top and a distressed hole-adorned skirt. Amelia added an edge with socks and preppy loafers, as well as a bronzed smokey eye.
