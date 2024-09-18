Lady Amelia Windsor shows off sky-high legs in tiny mini-dress

Lady Amelia Windsor looked sensational on Monday when she slipped on the mini-dress of dreams.

The 29-year-old showed off her sun-kissed summer tan in the brown-hued ensemble. The plaid dress featured flattering spaghetti straps with two bows on either shoulder. Adding an autumnal twist, Amelia slipped on a pair of chunky brown boots.

© Instagram Amelia looked so gorgeous in her stunning dress

Captioning the post, she penned: "Sunny coffee stop @hillhouse [coffee and sunshine emoji]."

Amelia oozed beauty, adding chunky bangles on either wrist. As for her hair, she wore her honey-blonde bob immaculately straight, adding a pair of ultra-glamorous sunglasses on her head.

The fashionista had so many comments from followers who couldn't get enough of her stylish look. One commented: "So pretty!". A second added: "Chic!"

As for her makeup, Amelia opted for a natural look with a slick of taupe lipstick, perfectly in keeping with her fabulous look.

© Instagram Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin attended her first hen party

The fabulous snap came just after the it-girl enjoyed her "first hen weekend" near the coast in Dorset.

Dazzling in hot pink for the occasion, Prince William's cousin slipped on another gorgeous mini-dress. Amelia added warmth with a Barbie-pink Brora sweater vest with blue trim, cow-print ankle boots and a velvet scarf that matched her dress.

© Instagram Lady Amelia and Lady Marina Windsor wore matching pink outfits

One snap saw Amelia posing with her sister, Lady Marina Windsor who was dressed in the same brilliant hue of pink.

Marina opted for a fuschia midi skirt and a long-sleeved cardigan. The pair looked like they could have been in Mean Girls, which was referenced in the caption that read: "On Wednesdays, we wear pink," an iconic quote from the Tina Fey film.

Other outfits from the exciting weekend included a nun, which could have been from Sister Act, and Princess Fiona from Shrek.

Who are Lady Amelia and Lady Marina?

The royal duo are the granddaughters of Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, their father being the royal's eldest son, George Windsor. Lady Amelia is 43rd in line to the throne. However, Marina was removed in 2008 following her conversion to Roman Catholicism.

© Instagram Marina and Amelia Windsor seen in 2022 during a holiday to Cornwall

Both glamorous ladies started their careers as models. Amelia is currently signed with Storm Model Management, who represent the likes of Cindy Crawford and Carla Bruni.

Meanwhile, Marina is more established in her work with charities such as The Big Give, Beat Routes Charity, Veterans Aid and Eco-nnect.