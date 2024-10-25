Prince Harry's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor stuns in sultry hip-bearing top and figure-flattering jeans

Lady Amelia Windsor strikes again. The 29-year-old cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry seldom fails when it comes to putting on a ravishing sartorial display, and Thursday was no exception.
The London-based fashionista donned a daring black high-rise bodysuit, cut so high it exposed her hips, showing off her flawless tan. She paired the jet-black piece with chic smoky jeans and a brown belt.
As for her hair and makeup, the royal opted for her usual au naturel look with a slick of nude lipstick, styling her blonde bob straight and slick, with one side tucked behind her ear.
This isn’t the first stylish exploit of the royal It-girl this week. On Wednesday, Amelia showed off a series of fabulous outfits as she enjoyed a night out watching Dua Lipa at the Royal Albert Hall, a glamorous cocktail party, and a number of low-key outings.
Captioning her post, she wrote: "A night with Dua Lipa at the Albert Hall, @netaporter drinks wearing a gorgeous woollen skirt by @veronicadepianteofficial and some other recent moments."
The featured image showed the royal posing up a storm, rocking a floral bodysuit in a gorgeous raspberry hue. Amelia smouldered for the camera, positioning her arm to give fans a close-up view of her hand, adorned with golden rings on each finger.
Another image in the glamorous collection saw her in a fabulous autumnal co-ord, comprising a black, ab-baring crop top and a matching midi skirt.
This time, Amelia opted for a dramatic smoky-eye makeup look, completely contrasting her usual low-key glam, with ultra-glossy rouge lips. Completing her all-black outfit, she added a pair of chunky, on-trend loafers featuring a gold buckle.
The Storm model is incredibly passionate about environmentally friendly fashion, a passion that began while she was at university.
Talking about her love of thrifting, she told HELLO! Fashion: "That literally is all I wore; it’s the excitement of it – and it became a bit of an obsession. I just love the fact that you never know what you’re going to find. Portobello Market I love; it has such a great atmosphere, and all the sellers have known each other for years. And now, obviously, you have online as well, with Depop and Vestiaire.”