Princess Kate's first ever royal Christmas outfit might surprise you

Every year on Christmas Day, the royal family walks from Sandringham House to St. Mary Magdalene Church where they'll attend a morning service, a long cherished tradition in which the royals take time to greet well-wishers along the way.

The Princess of Wales joined her first Christmas walkabout in 2011, the same year she and Prince William tied the knot in a fairytale service held at Westminster Abbey.

The moment marked a major milestone for newlywed Kate and William, who spent their first Christmas together as husband and wife - and the streets of Sandringham were flooded with onlookers waiting to catch a glimpse of the Princess.

© UK Press via Getty Images Catherine, Princess of Wales (then Duchess Of Cambridge) attends St Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day 2011

Despite being more than a decade ago, the Princess' style has remained mostly the same, with the royal's unrivalled elegance shining through. Looking the picture of elegance for her Christmas Day debut with the royal family, Kate opted for a burgundy coat dress paired with black tights and black suede block heels.

She accessorised with a velvet maroon hat from Jane Corbett millinery and carried a matching berry-hued clutch bag to complete her festive ensemble.

© Getty The royal wore a burgundy coat for the festive occasion

The royal's tumbling brunette hair was styled in bouncy curls and swept into a half-up, half-down hairstyle. Kate's go-to makeup combination was heavier back then, with the royal staying loyal to her heavy eyeliner and under-eye smudged black pencil look she also wore on her wedding day.

The Princess finished off her Christmas Day beauty glow with a rosy blush and glossy lip. For their first Christmas as a married couple, Prince William is thought to have gifted his wife a pair of amethyst earrings from Kiki McDonough, which she debuted for the Royal Family’s annual walk to church on Christmas Day.

© Getty Images The royal wore green amethyst earrings

The green amethyst earrings were a romantic choice from the Prince of Wales, with the stones known to represent inner vision, power, and self-love. The green amethyst, also known as prasiolite, is said to connect its wearer to the element Earth and our hearts.

© Getty The Princess of Wales' Christmas Day outfits Kate rarely misses an opportunity to dress her best on Christmas Day, typically opting for flattering, full-length coat dresses, vibrant tartans or festive red hues and always wearing a beautiful hat for the occasion.



© Getty Images In 2015, the Princess bundled up in a forest green coat from Max Mara, adding a dose of glamour in knee-high suede boots.



© Getty Images Two years later in 2017, the royal opted for a playful tartan number and fur hat for her winter ensemble.



© Joe Giddens - PA Images Given the Princess' leaning towards wearing more longline silhouettes as she gets older, it seems most likely the royal's outfit on Christmas Day this year will feature some sort of full-length coat and heeled boots - just like her structured royal blue Alexander McQueen coat worn last year.

