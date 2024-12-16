Princess Kate's first ever royal Christmas outfit might surprise you

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton is fresh-faced in cinched coat dress for first royal Christmas
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives ahead of the British Royal family Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, in the east of England, on December 25, 2011. © AFP via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales' first Christmas Day walkabout is a time capsule of her immaculate style

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
3 minutes ago
Every year on Christmas Day, the royal family walks from Sandringham House to St. Mary Magdalene Church where they'll attend a morning service, a long cherished tradition in which the royals take time to greet well-wishers along the way.

The Princess of Wales joined her first Christmas walkabout in 2011, the same year she and Prince William tied the knot in a fairytale service held at Westminster Abbey. 

The moment marked a major milestone for newlywed Kate and William, who spent their first Christmas together as husband and wife - and the streets of Sandringham were flooded with onlookers waiting to catch a glimpse of the Princess. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales (then Duchess Of Cambridge) attends St Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day 2011© UK Press via Getty Images
Catherine, Princess of Wales (then Duchess Of Cambridge) attends St Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day 2011

Despite being more than a decade ago, the Princess' style has remained mostly the same, with the royal's unrivalled elegance shining through. Looking the picture of elegance for her Christmas Day debut with the royal family, Kate opted for a burgundy coat dress paired with black tights and black suede block heels. 

She accessorised with a velvet maroon hat from Jane Corbett millinery and carried a matching berry-hued clutch bag to complete her festive ensemble. 

The royal wore a burgundy coat for the festive occasion© Getty
The royal wore a burgundy coat for the festive occasion

The royal's tumbling brunette hair was styled in bouncy curls and swept into a half-up, half-down hairstyle. Kate's go-to makeup combination was heavier back then, with the royal staying loyal to her heavy eyeliner and under-eye smudged black pencil look she also wore on her wedding day

The Princess finished off her Christmas Day beauty glow with a rosy blush and glossy lip. For their first Christmas as a married couple, Prince William is thought to have gifted his wife a pair of amethyst earrings from Kiki McDonough, which she debuted for the Royal Family’s annual walk to church on Christmas Day. 

The royal wore green amethyst earrings© Getty Images
The royal wore green amethyst earrings

The green amethyst earrings were a romantic choice from the Prince of Wales, with the stones known to represent inner vision, power, and self-love. The green amethyst, also known as prasiolite, is said to connect its wearer to the element Earth and our hearts.

Catherine, Princess of Wales in red coat with black bow© Getty

The Princess of Wales' Christmas Day outfits

Kate rarely misses an opportunity to dress her best on Christmas Day, typically opting for flattering, full-length coat dresses, vibrant tartans or festive red hues and always wearing a beautiful hat for the occasion.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2015 in King's Lynn, England. © Getty Images

In 2015, the Princess bundled up in a forest green coat from Max Mara, adding a dose of glamour in knee-high suede boots.

Lady Louise Windsor, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England. © Getty Images

Two years later in 2017, the royal opted for a playful tartan number and fur hat for her winter ensemble.

Mia Tindall and the Princess of Wales meet well-wishers after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture date: Monday December 25, 2023© Joe Giddens - PA Images

Given the Princess' leaning towards wearing more longline silhouettes as she gets older, it seems most likely the royal's outfit on Christmas Day this year will feature some sort of full-length coat and heeled boots - just like her structured royal blue Alexander McQueen coat worn last year.

