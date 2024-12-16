Princess Kate's first ever royal Christmas outfit might surprise you

Every year on Christmas Day, the royal family walks from Sandringham House to St. Mary Magdalene Church where they'll attend a morning service, a long cherished tradition in which the royals take time to greet well-wishers along the way.
The Princess of Wales joined her first Christmas walkabout in 2011, the same year she and Prince William tied the knot in a fairytale service held at Westminster Abbey.
The moment marked a major milestone for newlywed Kate and William, who spent their first Christmas together as husband and wife - and the streets of Sandringham were flooded with onlookers waiting to catch a glimpse of the Princess.
Despite being more than a decade ago, the Princess' style has remained mostly the same, with the royal's unrivalled elegance shining through. Looking the picture of elegance for her Christmas Day debut with the royal family, Kate opted for a burgundy coat dress paired with black tights and black suede block heels.
She accessorised with a velvet maroon hat from Jane Corbett millinery and carried a matching berry-hued clutch bag to complete her festive ensemble.
The royal's tumbling brunette hair was styled in bouncy curls and swept into a half-up, half-down hairstyle. Kate's go-to makeup combination was heavier back then, with the royal staying loyal to her heavy eyeliner and under-eye smudged black pencil look she also wore on her wedding day.
The Princess finished off her Christmas Day beauty glow with a rosy blush and glossy lip. For their first Christmas as a married couple, Prince William is thought to have gifted his wife a pair of amethyst earrings from Kiki McDonough, which she debuted for the Royal Family’s annual walk to church on Christmas Day.
The green amethyst earrings were a romantic choice from the Prince of Wales, with the stones known to represent inner vision, power, and self-love. The green amethyst, also known as prasiolite, is said to connect its wearer to the element Earth and our hearts.