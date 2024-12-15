Princess Kate, 23, rocks low-slung belted jeans for Christmas shopping with Carole Middleton

The festive season no doubt looks different for the Princess of Wales now that she shares three children with her husband, Prince William.

Having recently hosted her annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service earlier this month, the royal is now gearing up for the annual Christmas walkabout followed by festivities at Sandringham hosted by King Charles, which comes after her difficult year navigating treatment for cancer.

Yet rewind to 2005, when a young Kate Middleton was dating the future King after finding love as students at St Andrews, the Princess was like any other 23-year-old, stepping out for a spot of Christmas shopping with her mother, Carole Middleton.

© UK Press via Getty Images Kate and Carole Middleton visit the Spirit of Christmas Fair in 2005

This time 19 years ago, Kate was seen at the Spirit Of Christmas Fair at London's Olympia, which showcases independent brands and unique handmade gifts.

A newly-graduated Kate was joined by her mother Carole, as they were seen browsing stalls, sharing giggles and making purchases ahead of Christmas.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales looked like a 23-year-old cool girl in low-slung belted jeans

Proving her It-girl fashion status, Prince William's then-girlfriend looked effortlessly cool in low-slung denim jeans that she wore with a brown leather belt. Kate layered with a white baby tee and a powder blue cardigan, which she wore with brown suede boots. She also carried the 'Le Pliage Original Large Shoulder Bag' from Longchamp, which retails for £120.

The Princess styled her glossy brunette hair in bouncy waves, rocking the in-vogue side fringe she sported for most of the noughties.

© Getty Kate appeared to be wearing her promise ring from Prince William

Most striking, however, was Kate's jewellery. The photographs were taken years before the Princess of Wales had inherited the royal family heirlooms she has access to today, but she still appeared to be wearing a very special piece of royal jewellery.

Princess Kate's promise ring from Prince William

King Charles' son had made his intentions clear very early on in their relationship by gifting his then-girlfriend a promise ring worth around £1.5k in 2005. After their romance blossomed at the University of St Andrews, William gave Kate a Victorian-style gold ring with garnets – her birthstone for January – and pearls – his birthstone for June.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Princess of Wales' promise ring

The royal appeared to be sporting the delicate jewelled band for her festive day out - an accessory she still wears today and no doubt considers it one of her most precious pieces

